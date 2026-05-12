Texas A&M Aggies vs Kentucky Wildcats: Game Recap and History

The Texas A&M Aggies and Kentucky Wildcats met in College Station for the first time since 1953, as well as the first time since Texas A&M joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012. The Wildcats went 5-7 during the regular season and 2-6 during conference play, while the Aggies had a strong season, going 10-3 and winning the SEC East division.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Trayveon Williams (5) crosses the goal for a game winning touchdown in overtime against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field .

| John Glaser-Imagn Images After starting out their first two weeks against the Missouri State Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Texas A&M Aggies continue their homestand at Kyle Field in Week 3 against Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats, as well as their old friend and former defensive coordinator, Jay Bateman. The Wildcats' 13th and final season under Mark Stoops in 2025 didn't exactly go as most hoped, as the Cats went 5-7 during the regular season and 2-6 during conference play, and at one point had three straight matchups against Top 25-ranked SEC teams.

With a revamped coaching staff, the Wildcats will make their first trip to College Station since the 2018 season, which is also where the most recent meeting between the two schools took place. Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jace Sternberger (81) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field.

| John Glaser-Imagn Images On October 6, 2018, the Texas A&M Aggies and Kentucky Wildcats met in College Station for the first time since 1953, as well as the first time since Texas A&M joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012. After a war of punts in the first quarter, the Wildcats finally hit paydirt first with a 54-yard touchdown from quarterback Terry Wilson to wideout Lynn Bowden Jr. to give the Wildcats a one-score lead after 15 mniutes of play.

After a turnover on downs and another punt to open the second quarter, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond marched the Aggies down and found Quartney Davis from three yards out to knot the game at seven points apiece heading into halftime. A&M started the third quarter with a 40-yard field goal attempt by kicker Seth Small that failed to split the uprights, and the two teams would trade punts heading into the fourth quarter, where Kellen Mond started the final frame by being intercepted by Darius West.

Thankfully, Kentucky was forced to punt, and Mond would make up for the pick with a 46-yard touchdown to tight end Jace Sternberger, giving the Aggies their first lead of the game. That lead would later revert back to a tie with four minutes left in the game after Mond fumbled and West recorded the scoop and score for the Wildcats, putting it 14-14 late in the game.

The two teams would then punt to close out regulation, and overtime was then needed to resolve the conflict. In the extra time, Kentucky received the ball first and Wilson was sacked on third down, bringing out Wildcats kicker Miles Butler for the 43-yard field goal attempt, which was no good.

This left the door wide open for the Aggies, who easily cashed in the win with a 10-yard rushing score by running back Trayveon Williams, who capped off his night with 138 yards on the ground. Mond completed 18 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, and Sternberger led the Ags with his five receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron's writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football





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Texas A&M Aggies Kentucky Wildcats Game Recap History Mark Stoops Will Stein Jay Bateman Terry Wilson Lynn Bowden Jr. Kellen Mond Quartney Davis Trayveon Williams Jace Sternberger Darius West Miles Butler Kyle Field College Station Seth Small On SI Aaron Raley

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