Texas A&M Aggies fall to Oklahoma Sooners 28-7 as quarterback Brady Hart struggles with accuracy and defense yields late touchdowns in Norman.

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium witnessed a disappointing outcome for the Texas A&M Aggies, who suffered a decisive 28-7 loss against the Oklahoma Sooners. This result marks the seventh defeat of the season for the Aggies and extends their current losing streak to four consecutive games. The team traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, for their first visit to the venue this season, hoping to reverse recent trends. However, a late collapse in the fourth quarter sealed their fate, leaving little room for optimism as the game progressed.

Brady Hart Struggles with Accuracy and Interceptions

Brady Hart, the quarterback for Texas A&M Aggies, faced significant scrutiny after taking over from Marcel Reed, whose 2026 season was widely regarded as underwhelming. Hart initially showed promise after a slow first quarter, connecting on passes of 36 yards to Isaiah Horton and 39 yards to Mario Craver in the second quarter. Horton converted that 36-yard gain into a touchdown, providing the only offensive score of the day for the Aggies. Despite this early success, Hart could not maintain momentum and finished with a completion rate of just 40 percent.

Also read Texas A&M Expected to Bench QB Marcel Reed vs. Oklahoma

The performance of Brady Hart deteriorated as the game moved into the second half. In the fourth quarter, Hart threw an interception directly into the hands of Oklahoma Sooners defender Courtland Guillory. This critical error occurred when the game was already largely decided, but it highlighted the offensive struggles that plagued the Aggies throughout the afternoon. The quarterback was taken down three times during the contest, and the overall passing attack was stifled, resulting in only eight completed passes for the entire game.

Oklahoma Defense Dominates Running Game and Front Lines

The Oklahoma Sooners defense effectively neutralized the Texas A&M Aggies rushing attack, limiting running back KJ Edwards to just four carries in the second half. While Edwards was utilized frequently in the first half, the Aggies managed only 75 rushing yards when excluding Brady Hart's negative impact of -21 yards on the ground. The front lines on defense for A&M performed well initially, highlighted by a sack from Bryce Perry-Wright and an end zone interception by Marco Jones. However, the defensive line appeared fatigued in the fourth quarter, contributing to the eventual loss.

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On the defensive side, linebacker Ray Coney recorded 19 tackles, marking the eighth-most tackles by an Aggie in a single game. Coney also contributed a half sack, while Noah Mikhail added four tackles, including half a tackle for loss. The defensive backfield faced challenges in the later stages, allowing two passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. One notable play involved a wide-open 25-yard pass to Isaiah Sategna III, a receiver the defense had been instructed to contain. Chance Collins recorded half a tackle for loss, and Tawfiq Byard recovered a fumble by Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer for a takeaway.

Receiving Corps Shows Gains Despite Limited Opportunities

Wide receiver Mario Craver led the Texas A&M Aggies in receiving with four catches for 78 yards. This performance represented a sign of improvement for Craver, who has been battling a lower body injury throughout the 2026 campaign. The rest of the receiving corps did not perform poorly by their own recent standards, but the lack of volume limited their overall impact. The team failed to break off a play longer than 10 yards on the ground, and the offensive line allowed eight tackles for loss, further hindering their ability to sustain drives.

Kicker David Olano handled the special teams duties for Texas A&M, successfully making his lone extra point attempt of the day. Olano was not called upon to attempt a field goal at any point during the game. Punter Tyler White provided consistent field position, averaging 44.2 yards per kick with a long of 57 yards. Five of his eight punts were placed inside the 20-yard line, showcasing his precision. The overall performance suggested that while individual efforts existed, the team struggled to find cohesion, especially in critical moments of the fourth quarter.