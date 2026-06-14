Texas A&M Adds Another WR Commitment to 2027 Class

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is blazing the hottest path down the 2027 recruiting trail, bringing in the No. 1 class while OV season is still rolling. With n

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is blazing the hottest path down the 2027 recruiting trail, bringing in the No. 1 class while the OV season is still rolling. With names like five-star offensive tackles Kennedy Brown and Mark Matthews highlighting the incoming freshman class, the Aggies are sparing no effort to rebuild their program for continued championship potential.

That class just gained another addition Saturday afternoon, with an underrated receiving prospect announcing his commitment. This receiver will joinJune 14, 2026 Wide receiver Trey Haddad announced his commitment to the Aggies via Hayes Fawcett on X, becoming Texas A&M's 20th commitment from the class of 2027. Haddad is an unranked prospect out of Cleveland, Ohio, and has received interest from other programs like Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State and West Virginia.

At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, he has the height of a successful downfield threat with some room to grow. A versatile route-runner, Haddad's best placement is on a slot route competing to make a run into the end zone. He still excels against corners for an endzone catch, winning most of those contested catches by reaching above defenders to pluck the ball out of the air.

It's interesting to note that Haddad is the first prospect below a three-star rating to be added to Texas A&M's class of 2027 roster. The quality of this freshman class has been one of the most notable parts about Elko's recruiting trail, with four five-stars, 11 four-stars and four three-stars making up the list before Haddad's commitment. Adding another receiving prospect, however, is absolutely crucial for the Aggies. Texas A&M loses several key offensive playmakers, including.

Most of Texas A&M's offensive starters are players with a single season of eligibility left, and the Aggies are facing a rebuild following the 2026-27 season. Both Haddad and Upshaw will make up the new generation of receivers that will follow in the footsteps of players like Horton and Craver. The commitment and retention of incoming receivers is crucial to Elko's philosophy of continuing with traditional player development instead of constantly reaching into the transfer portal year after year.

Haddad's commitment may usher in the announcements of several more players, especially as the Aggies continue to target more offensive weapons. Texas A&M's recruiting path is far from over, and Elko has his eye on several more prospects that may keep the Aggies in that No. 1 spot. Meaghan English is an aspiring sports writer studying journalism with a minor in sports media.

In addition to Texas A&M Aggies on SI, English is the sports editor at The Daily Texan and a contributor at 5wins. Born and raised in East Texas, when English isn’t covering sports, she’s either out running with her dog or losing her mind over whichever Dallas team is in season.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Electrifying 2027 RB Khamoni Williams Commits to West VirginiaRich Rodriguez may be out in Omaha, Nebraska, supporting the West Virginia baseball team, but he is still reeling in commits left and right. Friday evening, the

Read more »

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Final Season Set for 2027 with Format ChangesNetflix and BBC have announced that the third season of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will be the final season, arriving in 2027. The renewal comes with notable changes: the season will consist of only four episodes, and it was filmed back-to-back with season 2. Lead actress Emma Myers and author Holly Jackson have reassured fans about the condensed format, with Jackson stating the adaptation feels like an event at breakneck speed.

Read more »

Hogwarts Legacy Sequel Teased for 2027 While Ultimate Mod Transforms Original GameWarner Bros. hints at a 2027 release for Hogwarts Legacy 2 as fans await news. In the meantime, a major PC mod called Hogwarts Legacy: Ultimate overhauls difficulty, economies, and combat, offering a fresh Challenge. Official mods also expand the game with new content.

Read more »

Alabama 2027 Linebacker Commit Flips to SEC RivalThe Crimson Tide will face Kenneth Simon II in future Third Saturday in October matchups.

Read more »