Texas A&M Adds Another Non-Conference Game to Next Season's Schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies have put together an interesting non-conference schedule for next season.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center.

| Alonzo Adams-Imagn Imagessurprised college basketball fans last season during the first year of the Bucky McMillan. Texas A&M jumped out a to a 7-1 start in SEC play, weathered the storm of a four-game losing streak, and still managed to win an NCAA Tournament game.won't be overlooking what Texas A&M has been able to put together this offseason, which should make for some competitive and entertaining basketball.

This should certainly be the case during the annual SEC/ACC Challenge, an event in which Texas A&M has officially received its opponent for. Kansas State Wildcats guard PJ Haggerty dribbles against the Creighton Bluejays during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images The Aggies will host the Stanford Cardinal at Reed Arena for the SEC/ACC Challenge next season on Dec. 2, the team announced Friday.

This will mark just the second all-time meeting between Texas A&M and Stanford. The Cardinal won the first-ever meeting 55-49 all the way back during the 1949-50 season. We all remember that one. Now, the Aggies will be facing a Stanford team that had some solid production last season but were ultimately unable to make it out of the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament.

However, the Cardinal are losing their star guard Ebuka Okorie, who declared for the 2026 NBA Draft after just one season at Stanford. The Aggies will be expected to win when they host Stanford in College Station, but nothing will be a guarantee against a Kyle Smith-led program that has posted 20 wins in each of his first two years with the team.

LSU Tigers guard Jalen Reece brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images The Aggies have experienced some major roster turnover this offseason due to both eligibility and portal losses, but McMillan and staff have put together a team that might even be better than last year.

Texas A&M has added elite guards while bringing in some key defensive players at the wing and frontcourt spots along with dipping into the G League talent pool. Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism.

He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7





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