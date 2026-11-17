The Texas Dementia Prevention and Research Institute faces delays due to a ballot lawsuit and legislative opposition, stalling $3 billion in allocated research funding.

Texas voters approved a historic $3 billion initiative in November of last year to accelerate research on Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other brain-related diseases. Despite a 70% majority vote, the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas has not launched. The delay is caused by a legal challenge alleging voting machine inaccuracies and shifting political dynamics in the state legislature.

Lawsuit Challenges Ballot Count Accuracy

A Travis County judge dismissed a lawsuit in February that claimed machines used to tabulate results were not tested for accuracy. The case was then appealed to the 15th Court of Appeals, where it remains pending. The court is currently staffed by three Republican judges who will hand over their seats to newly elected Democrats in January. This transition adds uncertainty to the resolution of the legal challenge that could invalidate the measure.

Also read ECB Chair Richard Thompson's Personal Journey with Dementia

New Legislature Faces Funding Uncertainty

With Democrats gaining power, the new regime faces competing priorities such as Medicaid expansion and voter rights legislation. State Representative Brian Harrison, a Republican from Midlothian, opposes the dementia fund. Harrison filed House Bill 822 to remove the institute and redirect the money toward property tax relief. He argued that stopping government growth and returning money to citizens is a more pressing goal than funding research.

Advocacy Groups Push for Bipartisan Support

Laura Cilmi, a spokesperson for the Alzheimer's Association, emphasized that support for the fund is not tied to a single party. She noted that Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa and Lieutenant Governor-elect Vikki Goodwin co-sponsored the original bill. Representative Senfronia Thompson also served as the lead sponsor in the House. These figures maintain that the bipartisan foundation of the initiative should persist regardless of who holds office in the next session.

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Impact on Patients and Research Institutions

Approximately 459,000 Texans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer's. More than 1 million residents serve as unpaid caregivers for individuals with dementia. The delay in distributing grants has discouraged researchers who anticipated an academic race to find treatments. Rice University and the University of Texas at Dallas prepared departments and seed funding in anticipation of the initiative. Advocacy groups are now hesitant to publicize future funding plans while the legal process continues.

Original Proposer Remains Silent on Fund Status

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a Republican who launched the initiative in late 2024, was defeated in this month's election. He has declined requests to discuss whether the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas is effectively dead. Patrick originally stated that Texas should lead the world in combating dementia. The $3 billion remains set aside at the Texas Comptroller's office awaiting distribution pending legal and legislative decisions.