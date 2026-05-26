Texas 2026 primary runoff election results for U.S. Senate, attorney general and more

Houston shopper finds credit card skimmer on checkout machine at southwest grocery store, police called ‘We’re not giving up’: Crews hold onto hope as recovery efforts continue for missing 11-year-old at Surfside BeachMother, girlfriend arrested months after toddlers found severely injured in northwest Harris County homeHuffman ISD family says they were never told about possible bullying before autistic teen’s death ‘We are okay’: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addresses Ebola concerns ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston Recovery efforts underway at Surfside Beach after 11-year-old boy from Richmond swept under water by wave Sunday eveningSearch efforts continue for missing 11-year-old boy at Surfside BeachDos personas muertas en tiroteo en un apartamento del área de HoustonHouston bakeries hit same night spark concerns over small business burglariesHouston Dynamo legend spends time with KPRC 2 Sports AnchorThunderstorms likely over Memorial Day weekendMan accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend’s drink with abortion pillFlood threat continues through Memorial Day weekend for Houston.

Houston shopper finds credit card skimmer on checkout machine at southwest grocery store, police called ‘We’re not giving up’: Crews hold onto hope as recovery efforts continue for missing 11-year-old at Surfside BeachMother, girlfriend arrested months after toddlers found severely injured in northwest Harris County homeHuffman ISD family says they were never told about possible bullying before autistic teen’s death ‘We are okay’: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addresses Ebola concerns ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston Recovery efforts underway at Surfside Beach after 11-year-old boy from Richmond swept under water by wave Sunday eveningSearch efforts continue for missing 11-year-old boy at Surfside BeachDos personas muertas en tiroteo en un apartamento del área de HoustonHouston bakeries hit same night spark concerns over small business burglariesHouston Dynamo legend spends time with KPRC 2 Sports AnchorThunderstorms likely over Memorial Day weekendMan accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend’s drink with abortion pillFlood threat continues through Memorial Day weekend for Houston





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