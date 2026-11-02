Texas 2026 Midterms: Polls Open Nov 3 for Senate and Governor Races

Texas voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026, for critical 2026 midterm elections. Key races include Ken Paxton versus James Talarico for U.S. Senate.

Texas residents will cast their ballots on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, for a pivotal set of 2026 midterm elections that could shift the balance of political power. Polls across the state will remain open for a full twelve-hour window, starting at 7 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. on that date, providing ample time for voters to participate in the decision-making process.

The most prominent contest on the ballot is the United States Senate race, featuring incumbent Ken Paxton running against challenger James Talarico. This high-stakes matchup is expected to draw significant attention from national observers and local voters alike. Additionally, the Texas governor's race will go to the polls, alongside numerous local, state, and national elections that will determine the composition of various government bodies for the coming term.

Also read 2026 Election Guide: James Malone looks to defend Senate seat against Tom Jones

Fox 4 News Election Coverage Schedule

Fox 4 News has announced a comprehensive slate of live coverage designed to keep the public informed throughout the election day proceedings. The broadcast schedule includes The Ten, which will air from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on both Fox 4 and Fox Local channels. This early morning segment will likely provide initial updates on voter turnout and early polling data from key districts across Texas.

Following the morning block, Fox 4 News at Noon is scheduled to run from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Fox 4 and Fox Local. This midday broadcast will serve as a critical checkpoint for those looking to understand the midday trends in the Senate and governor races. The network will also feature Texas Election Live from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. exclusively on Fox Local, offering dedicated analysis and reporting on the evolving political landscape.

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As the evening approaches, coverage intensifies with Fox 4 News airing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fox 4 and Fox Local. This block will likely coincide with the closing of polls, providing immediate reactions and initial exit poll data. Later in the evening, Fox 4 News will return from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fox 4 and Fox Local to deliver the most up-to-date results and projections as ballots are counted.

Live Results and Digital Streaming Options

Live election results will become available on Fox 4 after the polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Viewers can track the balance of power in real-time as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of the U.S. Senate and Congress. The Fox Local app offers free 24/7 live streaming of breaking news, video, weather forecasts, and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, and health without requiring a cable subscription.

To access Fox Local on smart TVs, the app should automatically sense the user's location and suggest Fox 4 as the local station. If this does not happen automatically, users can navigate to Select a Different City and manually select Fox 4. For those using Roku, the channel is available at number 4122 on The Roku Channel. Samsung TV Plus+ users can find the feed at channel 1124, while LG Channels viewers should go to 154.

Vizio WatchFree+ users can access the content on channel 253, and TCLtv+ subscribers should look for the Fox Local feed within the app. Other platforms supporting free live streaming include Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee, and Sling TV. It is important to note that Fox network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the Fox Local app, which focuses strictly on local news and election coverage.

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For mobile users, the Fox Local app can be found via App Search on iOS and Android devices. After downloading and opening the TV app, users should ensure Fox 4 is selected as their local station. If the location service fails, selecting Select a Different City and navigating to Fox 4 will ensure the correct local feed is activated for the most accurate and relevant election updates.

Impact on State and Federal Representation

The outcomes of these 2026 midterm elections in Texas will have immediate implications for both state governance and federal legislative dynamics. The result of the Senate race between Ken Paxton and James Talarico could influence the control of the U.S. Senate, while the governor's race will shape Texas policy for the next several years. With all local and national elections on the ballot, the electorate is making decisions that will affect everything from school boards to congressional representation.

Voters are encouraged to review the full ballot details and verify their polling locations prior to voting on November 3, 2026. The extensive coverage provided by Fox 4 News and Fox Local aims to demystify the complex electoral process and provide clear, factual updates. As the day progresses, the integration of live results, expert analysis, and on-the-ground reporting will offer a transparent view of how Texas citizens are shaping the future of their political landscape.

With the polls closing at 7 p.m., the initial wave of results will begin to trickle in shortly thereafter. The Fox 4 News team will continue to monitor the count through the evening, providing viewers with the most reliable data available. This thorough approach ensures that residents can stay informed about the critical races defining the 2026 midterm elections in Texas.