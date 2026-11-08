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Texas 1A High School Football Playoff Schedule and Results

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Texas 1A High School Football Playoff Schedule and Results
Texas High School Football · Class 1A Playoffs · Football Schedule
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A comprehensive list of the Texas Class 1A high school football playoff matchups, including team records, game times, and locations, as compiled by Texas Football magazine and The Associated Press.

Links to all classes, 6A-1A, are below -- all schedules and results will be updated in this article throughout the playoffs. Below are the Class 1A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the Texas high school football playoffs, compiled by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, and distributed by The Associated Press.

To see other classes, use the links below or at the bottom of the page.

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Happy vs. Hermleigh , 6:30 p.m. Friday at PetersburgGail Borden County vs. Lenorah Grady , 6:30 p.m. Friday at WestbrookMenard vs. Roscoe Highland , 7 p.m. Thursday at BlackwellMilford vs. Saint Jo , 7 p.m. Thursday at Willow Park TrinityGilmer Union Hill vs. Abbott , 7 p.m. Friday at EustaceMcLean vs. Turkey Valley , 6:30 p.m. Friday at MemphisWellman-Union vs. Anton , 6:30 p.m. Friday at SudanBlackwell vs. Cherokee , 6:30 p.m. Friday at MenardKnox City vs. Woodson , 7 p.m. Thursday at NewcastleZephyr vs. Sidney , 7:30 p.m. Thursday at BlanketApple Springs vs. Benavides , 2 p.m. Saturday at San Marcos Academy

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Texas High School Football Class 1A Playoffs Football Schedule Playoff Scores Texas Football Magazine

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