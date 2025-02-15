Texans WR Tank Dell Faces Long Road to Recovery After Gruesome Knee Injury

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a devastating knee injury during a December game, dislocating his knee and tearing multiple ligaments. While the team is optimistic about his recovery, Dell faces a long and challenging road back, potentially missing the entire 2023 season and requiring multiple surgeries.

Texans WRs Tank Dell (left) and Stefon Diggs (right) arriving at the Texans' Wild Card playoff game vs. the Chargers suffered a gruesome knee injury in December and has already undergone one successful surgical procedure as part of the repairs needed to deal withAlthough it's going to be an extremely long road back, Dell is expected to eventually make a full recovery, per sources, and have the opportunity to resume his career at some point, likely by the 2026 NFL season. Dell has had his lateral collateral and medial collateral ligaments repaired, per sources, and will soon undergo another procedure, a reconstruction of his torn anterior cruciate ligament. Dell dislocated his entire knee, too.The outlook for Dell as far as when he might be able to return is uncertain, but the team is optimistic about how his recovery is proceeding. Dell is off crutches and has been attending Houston Rockets basketball games with his best friend, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. "Tank is definitely in much better spirits, encouraged with his process and where he is," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "So, I'm excited for Tank. It's great to see him just with that smile back on his face. We know he went through a devastating injury there. Hated to lose him, but he's on the right track. We'll see where he ends up as he continues to progress through his rehab, but it's great to see that smile back on Tank's face." Sources: Texans' Tank Dell tore medial collateral, lateral collateral, as well as ACL, dislocated knee, meniscus damage 'Encouraging and uplifting,' how presence of injured wide receivers Tank Dell, Stefon Diggs fired up Texans in win Before the Texans' AFC wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Texans players wore shirts, designed by Bruce Thompson of Dreamathon, with images of Dell on the front. Dell faces a long journey to recovery. He has posted several messages on social media with a heart emoji wrapped in a bandage, signifying his status."It's always special to have your brothers in there," Stroud said after the Chargers game. "I've grown really close with Stef over this year. He texted me before the game and just gave me a whole bunch of motivation and said he was praying for me, and I appreciate that for real. I've been around Tank all the time, even now. It was good to see him back smiling, around with guys on the sideline, everybody saying what's up to him. "I think that was good for him and his spirit. Keep him in your prayers and keep uplifting him, because it's a hard time for both of them right now. I hope they were smiling a little bit as we were playing. I think their careers are long, long from anything to being done. This is just another bump in the road, and they're two of the best receivers I played with for real. They remind me of the guys I played with at Ohio State. I'm honored to have friends and brothers like that." Dell suffered a season-ending injury while catching a pass in the back of the end zone when teammate Jared Wayne collided with his leg.during a news conference at NRG Stadium. "He dislocated his knee, he tore his ACL, and some other things there he will have to get repaired. So, he'll be out for the year. Tough news." His outlook to play next season, due to the timing of the injury and the severity and multitude of the damage that will require more than one surgical procedure to repair all is regarded as the most unlikely scenario. Dell has a long, grueling road of recovery ahead of him. "This is a much more difficult recovery than just an ACL, it's a knee dislocation with three of four major ligaments torn and it's a long road back," former 17-year NFL team head doctor David Chao, an orthopedic surgeon and the owner of Sports Injury Central, a website that analyzes sports injuries, told KPRC 2 in a telephone interview. "Unfortunately, it has to be considered career threatening, but we all hope not career-ending. Surgery is usually staged with this severe an injury. Whatever you can repair, you repair now, the MCL and LCL. The ACL is typically a reconstruction and you delay that until later when swelling goes down and there's more mobility. "A typical recovery timetable, it would be great if he could participate at some point next season, but it's far from guaranteed he will play at any point next season. It's similar to what happened with Browns running back Nick Chubb. They're both knee dislocations, but not all knee dislocations are the sam





