Texans work out Gamblers running back Marcus Yarns, linebacker Eugene Asante

Texans work out two local United Football League player

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 16: Running back Marcus Yarns #21 of the Houston Gamblers runs for a long touchdown during the UFL football game between Houston Gamblers and Louisville Kings on April 16, 2026, at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

– The Texans worked out Houston Gamblers running back Marcus Yarns and linebacker Eugene Asante. Yarns, the Gamblers’ leading rusher, also worked out for the Denver Broncos. Both workouts went well, per a source. A former University of Delaware standout, Yarns rushed for 345 yards.

He had a season-high 111-yard game on April 16 against the United Football League champion Louisville Kings with a 70-yard touchdown run. Yarns, who rushed for 2,344 yards and 23 touchdowns in college, is 5-foot-11, 198 pounds and has run the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. He signed with the New Orleans Saints last year as an undrafted rookie and was released after training camp.

Asante , a former Auburn and North Carolina player, has played for the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds. Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.comAaron Wilson is an award-winning Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and www.click2houston.com. He has covered the NFL since 1997, including previous stints for The Houston Chronicle and The Baltimore Sun.

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