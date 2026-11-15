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Danielle Hunter

Texans will be without injured stars Hunter, Harrison and Montgomery when they face the Browns

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Texans will be without injured stars Hunter, Harrison and Montgomery when they face the Browns
Wyatt Teller · Dillon Gabriel · Noah Igbinoghene
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The Houston Texans will be short-handed when they face Cleveland.

The Houston Texans will be short-handed when they try to keep their surge going on Sunday in Cleveland. Edge rusher Danielle Hunter, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and running back David Montgomery will all sit out because of an injury.

Three-time Pro Bowl left guard Wyatt Teller is dealing with an illness and will not play. Hunter, who has four sacks this season, missed practice on Friday with a hamstring issue. Harrison, who is still trying to figure out his role after being acquired in a trade with Arizona, also has a hamstring injury. Montgomery, listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, will miss his fourth straight game with a groin problem.

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Houston edge rusher Will Anderson, who had been questionable with an ankle injury, will play. The Texans, who have won three of four since an 0-4 start, also made linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, tight end Brevin Jordan and interior offensive lineman Keyland Rutledge inactive. The Browns, coming off an overtime loss in New Orleans last week, made quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green, linebacker Justin Jefferson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, safety Ronnie Hickman and center Parker Brailsford inactive. ___ See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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Wyatt Teller Dillon Gabriel Noah Igbinoghene David Montgomery Sports Brevin Jordan Taylen Green Azeez Al-Shaair Will Anderson Justin Jefferson Marvin Harrison Jr. Ronnie Hickman Parker Brailsford

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