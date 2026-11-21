Here's who the Houston Texans should be cheering for as they sit back at home for Sunday's NFL action.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthow their roadmap to making a late run to a postseason appearance might unravel . And that includes breaking down who around the AFC might need to falter for the Texans to make a climb up the standings themselves.to rise to 4-6.

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Now, they're able to sit back at home on a mini-bye, watch the rest of the league face off on Sunday for Week 11, and have some rooting interests that might help their case of getting in the mix for those top seven seeds in the AFC. With that in mind, let's take a look at which teams the Texans should be hoping to win and lose over the course of Week 11 that could help their own chances moving forward in the weeks ahead:Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is brought down by New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence on a one yard scramble late in the first quarter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Jaguars trailed at the half 11 to 13.

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Jki 102322 Hsfb Bs Jaguars 22 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect While the Texans could be too far out of reach to sniff the AFC South title for a second straight season, a loss from the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend against the New York Giants certainly wouldn't hurt their chances of making a late run for it. With a win from the Jaguars, the Texans will sit four games back from the Jaguars of that division title.

Having seven weeks to go on the schedule after this weekend, that doesn't leave much room for Houston to catch up.thanks to their Week 6 win in London, and these two teams face off once again in Week 15. So there is a sliver of hope for Houston, but it likely requires a loss from Jacksonville this weekend to have any serious chance of coming to fruition.

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs with the football against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect The Philadelphia Eagles are suffering from one of their worst seasons in recent memory as they head into this weekend's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a lowly 2-7 record.

So seeing an upset win from Philly become a reality might just be wishful thinking from the Texans and fans alike. However, if the Eagles were to do just that, it's a massive push in the right direction for Houston's playoff chances. The Steelers are one of the Texans' premier threats competing for one of the AFC's three Wild Card spots, and a loss from them in Week 11 would leave Houston just two games apart.

Add in the fact that the Texans play the Steelers in a pivotal Sunday night matchup in Week 13. A loss this week could put Houston much closer to being within reach of catching them in the standings, potentially even allowing the Texans to take the lead over Pittsburgh if they stumble over the next two weeks.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers runs after the catch as Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect A win from the Denver Broncos here against the Las Vegas Raiders would give the Texans some solid cushioning when it comes to separating themselves from the pack of those now below them in the AFC standings.

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Right now, the Raiders have the same 4-6 record as the Texans, but Houston holds a tie-breaker over them thanks to their 3-1 division record. Las Vegas only has a 1-1 record against AFC West opponents. But with a loss against the Broncos? The Raiders would not only sit a half game back from the Texans in the AFC standings, yet they'd also lose even more ground in that battle for a divisional tiebreaker.

It's minor, but any edge Houston can get in the standings matters with the record they currently have. Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports Here's a very similar case to cheer against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Texans are currently tied with Baltimore at a 4-6 record, yet also hold the current tiebreaker thanks to their respective divisional records. A loss to the Carolina Panthers would drop the Ravens to 4-7, and a half-game back from the Texans. That's a great start for Houston to work with.

However, what's even more impactful for the Texans' playoff chances is for them to claim a win over the Ravens in their upcoming Week 12 matchup. A loss from Baltimore this weekend to the Panthers, on top of another defeat to Houston next week, takes the Ravens to eight losses, while also helping the Texans take an even bigger lead over them in the standings. Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI.

He has covered the NFL and NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.