The Houston Texans (3-6) host the Indianapolis Colts (3-7) on Thursday Night Football at Reliant Stadium, with both teams struggling and Houston dealing with key injuries.

The Houston Texans (3-6) will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-7) on Thursday Night Football at Reliant Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 19, 2026.

The game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Both AFC South teams are fighting for their lives as the season winds down. The Colts beat the Texans 19-17 in a Week 3 nail-biter at Lucas Oil Stadium, a loss that dropped Houston to 0-3. Indianapolis has since lost four close games by six points or less.

Also read Why Thursday Night in Houston Could Mark the End of the Colts’ Daniel Jones Era

Houston Squandered Four NFL High Fourth Quarter Leads

Houston has come up short by less than a touchdown five times and has squandered an NFL-high four fourth-quarter leads, including a 27-24 loss to Cleveland after holding a 17-point advantage. Last season, on Nov. 30, 2025, these teams met in a huge Week 13 game that Houston won 20-16. At that point, the Texans were 7-5 and the Colts 8-4, and both appeared playoff-bound. Nearly a year later, the stakes are much lower.

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Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud will miss at least the next four weeks due to a groin injury that requires surgery. Henry To'oTo'o will act as Houston's new green-dot signal caller in the middle of the field, according to head coach DeMeco Ryans, and Jake Hansen is likely to fill the other linebacker role. Houston will also be without lead running back Woody Marks, who remains in concussion protocol.

Star running back David Montgomery returns for the first time since Oct. 11. Montgomery has not scored a touchdown since his hat trick in Week 1 and is averaging just 2.7 yards per carry this season. Expect him to get a lot of work in the backfield, but his effectiveness with extended opportunities remains to be seen.

Texans Discipline Issues Threaten Playoff Hopes Against Colts

The Texans' penalty issues appeared to turn a corner in Week 9 against the LA Chargers, when they incurred just six penalties for less than 40 yards in a dominant win. However, discipline problems have been a common trend this season. To meet expectations for a one-sided victory against the Colts, Houston must avoid getting behind consistently due to penalties. Oddsmakers give Houston a 10.5-point edge, but given the close nature of both teams' games, a tight contest is expected.

The Colts, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, are also desperate for a win. Both squads are fighting for their playoff lives. For those looking to watch, Amazon Prime offers a free trial, and Prime for Young Adults is available with age verification. After a six-month free trial, Prime costs $7.49 per month for up to a year.

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Black Friday deals are also live on Amazon. Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL and NBA with On SI since 2023 and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.