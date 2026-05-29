Texans taking patient approach with Tank Dell, ramping up activity for Brevin Jordan

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, tight end Brevin Jordan are on different recovery timetables after major injuries.

– The most jarring injuries suffered by Texans players in recent seasons were endured by wide receiver Tank Dell and tight end Brevin Jordan . Dell dislocated his knee cap and tore his anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament and lateral collateral ligament while catching a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs two seasons ago.

Dell underwent a pair of surgeries and has made significant progress, but he’s still not ready to practice. The Texans are taking a patient, big-picture approach with Dell, a former University of Houston star. The hope is that he can ramp up his participation by training camp and regain his old dynamic form.

“Tank is still working off on the side,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “When that time is set for him to be back, he’ll be back out there. ” And Jordan has sustained major injuries each of the past two seasons. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament against the Chicago Bears two years ago.

And then he tore his patellar tendon in the same leg last August during a routine training camp practice, screaming in agony and frustration. Jordan has resumed practicing, but was rested Thursday during an organized team activity. The team is managing the workload and stress on his leg to avoid any setbacks.coach DeMeco Ryans update on Brevin Jordan and Tank Dell. Jordan is practicing, Dell is working out on the side“Brevin is out here, he’s rolling,” Ryans said.

“He’s doing a great job back to where he’s been. Always here, big smile on his face, excited to practice. We’re easing him back in. He had a really big play yesterday on a choice route.

“He got to the proper depth, broke one of our safeties off and had a really nice play. It was exciting to see him just back on the field. We know how devastating it was for him to go down. To see him back working is very encouraging.

I’m proud of the work that he’s put in. ”He’s making tangible progress. Ryans has emphasized how proud he is Dell and how hard he’s working to get back. Nonetheless, the focus is on the big picture.

The Texans won’t be rushing back Dell. They want him to be fully healthy before they clear him for football practice. He won’t be pushed back into organized activities until he’s ready.

“Tank has been around, working out all throughout the offseason while no one else was here,” Ryans said. “Tank has been here working, grinding in the background. I’m excited to see Tank when it is his time to get back out and play football, as is everybody here. We all love Tank.

We’ve seen the ability that he has, the big playmaking ability.

“Nobody loves Tank more than me. I’m hopeful that we can get him back to playing, back to the level that he was playing. But I think it’s also, we know how devastating of an injury that was for Tank. So, I’m proud of the young man.

For him just working in the background, working in silence to be back here working out with the guys and having that opportunity to go play again. ” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said previously that the team will evaluate where Dell stands after spring workouts to determine his activity level at training camp. He was noncommittal on a timeline.

“With Tank, honestly, it’s probably a day-to-day, we’ll kind of see where he is,” Caserio said. “Probably have a better idea as we get through the spring of what his availability is going to be in training camp. He’s been here pretty religiously, since he’s been able to do more once he’s gotten out of the rehab stage.

” Dell has fought through all of the doubt and frustration of an injury that interrupted the dynamic start to his NFL career, leaning on faith, hard work, family, friends and coaches like Ryans to remain positive and optimistic. Dell is looking forward to making a healthy return and get back to playing the game he loves.

“What I’ve been through is something that taught me to be humble and just keep working, I’m back, I’m feeling good right now,” Dell said earlier this offseason. “Once the season comes, I’m gonna cook up. ”That’s the vision for Dell. The comeback trail is being paved month by month for Dell as he continues to strengthen his surgically repaired knee.

Dell tried to make a return for the end of the season as the Texans made another playoff run that ended in the divisional round, but it was regarded as too soon for him to get back out there.

“I was making a push, I wanted to be out there with the guys,” Dell said. “Last year, that football season alone, was the hardest year of my life. Just sitting out of football for a year straight. Been playing football since I was five and that was my first year I ever had to sit out of football so that was hard.

I tried to make a push back, it didn’t go as planned. I got time now and I’ll be ready. ” Jordan was named as the Texans’ Ed Block Courage award winner last year, recognizing his efforts on and off the field and ability to overcome adversity.

The Texans signed Jordan to a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season with a total value of $1.45 million, including a $1.145 million nonguaranteed base salary, up to $255,000 in roster bonuses if active for every game, $1 million in not likely to be earned incentives for playing time, catches and yards. He has a $50,000 workout bonus he’ll undoubtedly earn.

“It means everything to me that my teammates voted for me to win this award,” Jordan said last season. “Coming back from an injury is a steady process, and I just take it day by day and embrace the journey. I love this city, I love this team, and I’m thankful to inspire others through my approach every day.

” The Ed Block Courage Award, established in 1984 and given to one player from every NFL team, honors players who exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. It has become one of the league’s most prestigious awards that a player can receive because it marks the only NFL award that is chosen solely by a vote of his peers.

This year’s winner will continue the annual tradition of traveling to Baltimore to receive their trophy at a gala in their honor and visit the Ed Block Courage House. The Ed Block Courage House is a facility that provides support and quality care for abused children and their families in the community.

Block served as the longtime head athletic trainer for the former Baltimore Colts, and in addition to being a pioneer in athletic training, was passionate about causes that support children. When Jordan got hurt in the Texans’ Methodist Training Center while running a route against linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, it was a somber, emotional moment that led to Ryans halting practice for several minutes, Although he got up initially and waved off trainers, Jordan went to the ground and began crying and sobbing loudly.

He was inconsolable, in obvious pain and feeling the evident frustration of getting hurt again after working extremely hard to battle back from last year’s injury. Practice was halted for several minutes. Teammates, including quarterback C.J. Stroud checked on Jordan and prayed.

Stroud was emotional, as were the rest of the players, including tight end Dalton Schultz. Jordan was carted off the field through a side door with medical personnel. His loud screams could be heard from several yards away while he was inside the practice bubble and once he departed the facility. Jordan, a deeply spiritual person, leaned heavily on his faith and family while engineering a comeback from the knee injury last year.

He knew he was back for sure when he hit 21.7 miles per hour in training. That was a bit faster than the 20.03 miles per hour he reached during a 76-yard touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns that set the tone for a 45-14 AFC wild-card playoff win during Ryans’ first season in Houston. Even though he was injured, Jordan signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract last season because of how strongly the team feels about him.

“I think it’s just being empathetic to all the guys and knowing how much work NFL players go through, how much their bodies take and knowing the other side of it when guys are done playing and the effects it has on guys,” Ryans said. “The game, it puts a lot of guys in bad shape, so I don’t take that lightly. It’s just tough.

Anytime I see guys go down, it’s tough to swallow because I know all the work these guys put in.

“Their road to recovery, I’m thinking, I’ve been on that road. I know how dark that road can be at times. It’s just constant prayer for all the guys around the NFL that go down with injuries. ”That includes left tackle Aireontae Ersery, center Jake Andrews, right guard Ed Ingram and former Pro Bowl swing tackle Trent Brown back from last season.

And the Texans signed left guard Wyatt Teller and right tackle Braden Smith in free agency and drafted offensive guard-center Keylan ‘Big Red’ Rutledge in the first round. Smith didn’t have a helmet on at practice and Blake Fisher played a lot of right tackle along with Brown. Rutledge displayed his versatility, lining up at all three interior spots, including snaps to C.J. Stroud after Andrews.

All-Pro defensive end Danielle Hunter and veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins weren’t at the voluntary workout. That isn’t a controversial absence as both players will attend the Texans’ mandatory minicamp in June. Woody Marks, now that David Montgomery is the primary running back, is expected to have a third-down back, complementary role. He’s also a candidate for kickoff return duties in addition to Jaylin Noel, the regular returner whose role at receiver is increasing.

Texans linebacker E.J. Speed had surgery Thursday to repair a partially torn quadriceps and partially torn quadriceps tendon, per sources, with Dallas Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper performing the procedure. He’s expected to return at some point this season, likely in October to November range. With Speed sidelined, the Texans had Jake Hansen and Jamal Hill stepping in behind starters Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o.

“The competition is high at every position,” Ryans said. “Unfortunately, we won’t have E.J. for some time, but we’ll see how that recovery process goes. I’m hopeful that we’ll get E.J. back at some point this year. ” Ryans praised former New England Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu, who was acquired in a trade this spring.

“Marte, wh what I like about him, he’s a very smart linebacker,” Ryans said. “Smart, he’s long, fast guy. But Marte does a really good job of being where he’s supposed to be in position. He’s communicating.

We’re moving him around. He’s taking some reps at the Mike linebacker spot. He does a really good job of communicating. He’s also taking some spots at the, some reps at the Will linebacker.

“He’s a smart guy who you’re able to move around at multiple spots. He’s done a really good job on special teams as well. He’s a very versatile athletic linebacker. Still a young player.

Marte is the type of guy, he’s always in the building. We have to kick him out. He’s always doing the extras, the film, the recovery, body maintenance. He’s a true worker.

I’m proud to see how he transitions and how he looks during training camp. ”Aaron Wilson is an award-winning Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and www.click2houston.com. He has covered the NFL since 1997, including previous stints for The Houston Chronicle and The Baltimore Sun. This marks his 10th year covering the Texans after previously covering a Super Bowl winning team in Baltimore.

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