Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross hosts fifth annual Coach's Cut event for homeless

Frank Ross held his fifth annual Coach's Cut charity event at St. Joseph's Church in Houston, providing free haircuts, meals, and mobile showers for the local homeless community. He partnered with Moving Waters, Empire Barber Studio, and Oliver Garden, with support from his family, Texans players, and donors.

Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross ' fifth annual Coach's Cut event at St. Joseph's Church in Houston to benefit the local homeless community – Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross smiled and made conversation as his hair clippers buzzed, providing fresh cuts and creating smiles Friday afternoon.

Ross delivered encouragement, meals, a hot meal and arranged for a mobile shower unit to give a lift to the local homeless community in Houston. Holding his fifth annual Coach’s Cuts, Ross partnered with Moving Waters, Empire Barber Studio and Oliver Garden to lend a helping hand.

He was joined by his parents, who flew in from Ohio, and his wife, Christina at St. Joseph’s Church where Father Victor Perez said a prayer to bless the homeless men and women who congregated at Ross’ charity event.

“I’m so proud that everybody in Houston can rally around the faith, rally around each other,” Ross said. “It’s a beautiful sight, and I’m glad to be here. ” Since Ross’ inaugural event after arriving in Houston, he has built his vision to help people. He now runs a certified charity organization that has helped thousands.

“You never know where something’s going to start or end, and you don’t know how you’re going to get there, so I’m so proud that it’s organically grown,” Ross said. “It’s grass roots and I’ve had people from all over the city, a local lawyer, an anonymous donor, you all in the media just have donated, not only contributions financially, but in gift of support. “It just means so much to me that it has grown on its own.

It shows you if we all just help our neighbor out, our world gets better and Houston gets better, so I’m thankful for everybody here. ” Ross was joined by several Texans players, including many of his core special teams contributors. That included kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, punters Jack Stonehouse and Kai Kroeger, long snapper Austin Brinkman, linebackers Jamal Hill and Jack Stonehouse and running backs British Brooks and Noah Whittington.

“Sure enough, you get pretty good at it,” Ross said. “I think I’m skilled. I can line you up too. ” What resonated most with the homeless that attended the event was a respite from the difficulties of daily life and gaining the knowledge that someone cares about them.

Many were visibly emotional to get a meal and a haircut.

“What do I have to give to somebody? I hope it’s spirit,” Ross said.

“The gentleman whose hair I just cut told me, ‘You have good energy. ’ That means I’m being authentically me, and I get to share his testimony about his life.

“That is a connection that we all need. It doesn’t matter where you’re at in life. You end up meeting in a barber chair. That is special.

All of Houston can do that. I’m proud to be somebody that’s doing that from the Texans and amongst all of us as Houstonians together. ” For his players, his family and the community to show up in force to bolster his dream of helping people was incredibly significant for Ross.

“I’m proud to walk step by step with these men to make our place better around us. Proud of those guys. Man, we’re in this thing together. Football’s the greatest team sport in the world.

Our community is just one big team. ”Copyright 2026 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved. Aaron Wilson is an award-winning Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and www.click2houston.com. He has covered the NFL since 1997, including previous stints for The Houston Chronicle and The Baltimore Sun.

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