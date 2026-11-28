The Houston Texans' offensive line will be forced to make some changes in Week 12.

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans center Keylan Rutledge during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Houston Texans are going to have a different look on their offensive line for the third straight week against the Baltimore Ravens.

That's because Houston's making not one, but two changes upfront to give their offensive line a bit of a different look from what we've seen so far this season. So the Texans will have a new-look offensive front; they haven't started once this season.

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There’s a natural reason to have skepticism about how Houston could look in terms of their pass protection and their ability to keep a stable run game going as they did last week against the Indianapolis Colts. However, even with the injuries and lineup changes, the Texans shouldn't have reason to worry about their offensive line this week.