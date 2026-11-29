C.J. Stroud led the Houston Texans on a late-game rally against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. to tie the game at 23. Other notabLe performances included Bijan Robinson's 182-yard game for Atlanta and Tyler Shough's late scoring drives for New Orleans.

Stroud Leads Texans Rally Against Ravens

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud orchestrated a dramatic comeback attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season, connecting with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr . on a spectacular flea-flicker play to tie the game at 23 points. This 32-yArd touchdown pass, which was Strouds second scoring throw of the afternoon,brought the Texans within striking distance with only a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The explosive play showcased the strategic creativity of the Houston offense, as Stroud had previously gained 15 yards on the preceding play to set up the score. Harrison Jr. finished the contest with four receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown, while fellow receiver Nico Collins led the team in catches with five receptions for 71 yards. Tight end Dalton Schultz also contributed to the offensive surge,catching a 4-yard touchdown pass from Stroud that helped retain the Texans in contention during the tight defensive battle.

Despite the impressive rally, the Texans faced significant challenges throughout the contest, trailing the Ravens for the majority of the game. Baltimore held a 14-point lead at one point in the third quarter, pushing the Houston offense to the brink. However, the Texans' offense managed to outscore the Ravens 17 to 3 after falling behind 20 to 6, demonstrating resilience and offensive efficiency in the latter stages of the game. The defensive unit also played a crucial role in keeping the score close, highlighted by defensive end Dominique Robinson blocking a field goal attempt by Ravens kicker Riley Patterson in a clutch moment. This blocked kick prevented Baltimore from extending their lead and helped maintain the stalemate heading into the final minutes of regulation.

Also read 3 Bold Predictions for How Texans' Week 12 Matchup vs. Ravens Could Go

Other Week 12 Highlights and Standouts

While the Texans engaged in a thriller with Baltimore, other notable performances defined Week 12 across the league. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson delivered a dominant performance against the Minnesota Vikings,rushing for 182 yards and showcasing his versatility on the field. On the other side, Vikings quarterback Michael Penix Jr. struggled against the Falcons' secondary, throwing his third interception of the game, which was intercepted by cornerback James Pierre. The Vikings defense remained active, with outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel recording an 8-yard sack on Penix Jr., further disrupting Atlanta's offensive rhythm. Despite these struggles, the Falcons managed to gain yardage through receivers like Drake London, who caught a 22-yard pass from Penix Jr.

In Cincinnati, the New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough displayed remarkable accuracy and arm strength in the final minute against the Cincinnati Bengals. shough threw his 17th touchdown pass of the 2026 season to wide receiver Devaughn Vele, trimming the Bengals' lead to 19 to 9. He also connected with Chris Olave on a crucial 40-yard gain in the same period, keeping the Saints' hopes alive. The Bengals defense, yet, maintained its dominance by forcing a turnover on downs for the fourth time in the game, including a critical goal-line stand from the 1-yard line to preserve their victory. Meanwhile, in New York, Giants wide receiver Xavier Gipson electrified the crowd with a 67-yard punt return touchdown, giving his team a 33 to 30 lead in a high-scoring affair.

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Scoring Plays and Special Teams Impact

Special teams and kicking games played pivotal roles in several matchups during Week 12. houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn contributed a 32-yard field goal against the Ravens, helping to shave the deficit and keep the crew within reach. New Orleans Saints kicker Cam Little added to his team's scoreboard with a 31-yard field goal, providing essential points in a challenging road game. In Jacksonville, the Jaguars increased their lead with a 37-yard field goal attempt, while Recent York Jets kicker Jason Sanders extended his crew's lead with a 28-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills. These kicking performances underscored the importance of consistent scoring in tight NFL contests.

The running games also saw significant contributions from various players. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was pressured consistently,but the Falcons still managed to gain ground. Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason scored his second touchdown of the 2026 season,boosting his team's lead to 27 to 14 against the Falcons. Buffalo Bills running back Braelon Allen shifted into another gear with an 18-yard rush, while Tennessee Titans running backs continued to support their crew's ground attack. In New Orleans, wide receiver Nikko Remigio injected life into the crowd at Reliant Stadium with a 20-yard punt return in the fourth quarter against the Ravens, providing a spark for the Houston offense. The Texans' ability to generate momentum through special teams and precise passing plays kept their playoff hopes alive as they battled the Ravens in a closely contested Week 12 matchup.