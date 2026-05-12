Texans' Primetime Game Predictions for 2025-2026

The author discusses the possible primetime games for Houston Texans in the upcoming season and the future.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) takes the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.

Last season, the Texans had four primetime games on their schedule: one on Thursday, two on Sunday night, and one on Monday. Considering Houston is right on pace to have a similar winning campaign to 2025... The Texans don't often play within the AFC South in a primetime setting. The last time they did so happened to come in 2019.

So sets up a good opportunity for that prime-time divisional matchup. Additionally, the in-state rivals will be facing off for a rare meeting against one another this season, marking only the Dallas Cowboys' eighth matchup against the Texans since their inception as a franchise, including their first-ever game back in 2002 when the expansion Houston roster pulled off a 19-10 Week One upset... Any time this matchup is on the schedule, the stakes instantly turn up a notch.

This feels like the easiest game on the Texans' schedule to slot in as a primetime matchup. In the future, with two playoff-level teams in the AFC, with the tension brewing from the Chargers' side of things, this feels like an awesome spot for a Monday Night Football game. This could all happen during different time period





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