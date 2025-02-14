Texans Part Ways With Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has made the tough call to replace offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik after just one season. Slowik's offense struggled in 2023, leading to Ryans' decision to seek a new direction.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made the difficult decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik after just one season. Slowik's offense regressed significantly in 2023, ranking 22nd overall in total offensive yards and 19th in scoring. This decline, coupled with quarterback C.J. Stroud's career-high 52 sacks, ultimately led to Ryans' decision to seek a fresh perspective.

Ryans acknowledged the emotional toll of letting go of a close friend and former colleague, emphasizing Slowik's contributions to his coaching journey. Slowik's new role will be with the Miami Dolphins, where he reunites with coach Mike McDaniel and his brother, Ryan Slowik, the Dolphins' defensive backs coach. Ryans replaced Slowik with Nick Caley, the former Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator, who brings a wealth of experience to the Texans' offensive scheme





