Texans Lose to Browns: Stroud, Ryans, and Bullock Stand Out in 3-6 Loss

Houston Texans fall to Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026, dropping their record to 3-6. Analysis of winners C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, and Calen Bullock, and loser DeMeco Ryans.

The Houston Texans dropped their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The defeat solidified a grim 3-6 record for the team as they entered the final stretch of the 2026 NFL season. Despite flashes of brilliance from key offensive players, the Texans could not overcome persistent defensive lapses and costly penalties to secure a victory.

Collins and Stroud Lead Offensive Response

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Nico Collins emerged as the primary offensive winners in this contest. Stroud connected with Collins on a touchdown pass during a half where the Houston offense struggled to maintain consistent rhythm. Collins delivered a standout performance, recording a team-high nine receptions for 94 yards on 16 targets. This marked only the second time in the 2026 season that Collins surpassed 90 receiving yards and his first game with more than 10 targets. The connection highlighted the Texans' strategy to feature Collins as a central pillar in their passing attack, though they failed to sustain this energy throughout the entire game.

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Coaching Lapses Define Defensive Struggles

Head coach DeMeco Ryans faced significant scrutiny as the Texans surrendered 20 unanswered points between the second and third quarters. The team accumulated 13 penalties throughout the day, contributing to a recurring pattern of self-inflicted wounds. The game was effectively decided during the final defensive drive, where back-to-back errors, including a 15-yard penalty and a 30-yard explosive play to Harold Fannin Jr., sealed the loss. Ryans and his staff share substantial blame for these repeated lapses, which have undermined the team's status as a potential playoff contender despite their roster talent.

Bullock Creates Turnover in Pivotal Moment

Safety Calen Bullock served as a rare bright spot for the Houston defense by securing a crucial interception in the fourth quarter. The Pro Bowl safety recorded his second turnover of the 2026 season by stripping the ball from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. This play occurred at a critical juncture that could have shifted momentum, although the Houston offense failed to capitalize on the subsequent opportunity. Through 10 weeks of the 2026 season, the Texans have struggled in the turnover battle, recording just nine takeaways compared to 15 total turnovers committed, a stark contrast to their 2025 campaign where they forced 15 takeaways in the same span.

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Nwaiwu Penalty Ends Hopeful Final Drive

Rookie offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu suffered a costly setback during his first career NFL start on the final offensive drive. A holding penalty on Nwaiwu converted a potential first-down gain on fourth down into a 4th and 20 situation, effectively ending any chance of a comeback. The penalty was particularly painful given Nwaiwu's solid protection in the first half, where he allowed zero pressures on 12 pass protection snaps against Cleveland defenders Mason Graham and Maliek Collins. The rookie's performance in the initial half contrasted sharply with the final decision that sealed the Texans' fate.

Looking Ahead to Indianapolis Matchup

The Houston Texans now face a short week with a Thursday night game against the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Daniel Jones. The team must address their recurring disciplinary issues and coaching decisions if they hope to improve their standing in the standings. With the season winding down, every remaining game carries heightened importance for the franchise's future trajectory. Calen Bullock will need to maintain his momentum and continue generating takeaways to help stabilize the defense in the upcoming contest.