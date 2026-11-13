Texans get bluebonnet tattoos to celebrate Democratic election victories

Sandra O'Hara, an Air Force veteran, receives a bluebonnet tattoo at Neon Knights Tattoo Club in Austin to symbolize Texas shifting from red to blue after Democratic wins in the midterm elections, joining many others who got the state flower inked as a sign of renewed pride.

Sara Vodak, the owner of Neon Knights Tattoo Club in Austin, tattoos a bluebonnet on Sandra O’Hara on Monday. O’Hara said she had been embarrassed to be a Texan, but that changed last week.

Air Force Veteran Sandra O’Hara is sitting on a black leather chair waiting for her appointment. Before she knows it, the machine is whirring against her leg and a subtle pain is kicking in. O’Hara says although she has more than 50 tattoos, this one is different. It’s a bluebonnet.

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For her, it represents the state's shift from red to blue following the midterm elections.

“I like what it stands for,” O’Hara says. “It's Texas’ native , and we're going back to our roots. ” Democrats ended a decades-long losing streak in Texas, capturing a U.S. Senate seat, the governorship and every statewide race on the ballot. The historic blue wave inspired many Texans to get the bluebonnet tattoos.

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“I went from wanting to leave Texas because I was embarrassed to be a Texan because I didn't like what we were going towards anymore, and I wanted my kids to have a sense of home again,” O'Hara says. “But the day that the election results came back in, I felt like I was going back home, if that makes sense. ”O’Hara watches as Vodak tattoos her leg.

Vodak has 60 appointments for bluebonnet tattoos booked until the first week of December.in North Austin, gave O’Hara her tattoo Monday. She says it was her 16th bluebonnet tattoo appointment since the elections. Vodak says she drew up a sheet of flash tattoos after people online said they were going to get the flower tattooed if Texas turned blue. She said she would offer them win or lose.

Vodak owns the tattoo shop with her husband, Joe Tricomi. He says they made these tattoos less expensive than some of the others they offer as a way to give back to their community.

“It's really making a lot of people mad online,” he says, “which I kind of think is hilarious because it's a flower. Get over yourselves. ” Vodak has 60 appointments booked until the first week of December. She says she never expected her bluebonnet tattoos to take off like they did, and she feels honored that people want to get her designs.

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“I think it's meaningful because I feel like a lot of us who have been voting blue this whole time felt really lonely,” Vodak says. “We were just lost in the Red Sea. But I think people are finally kind of taking pride in Texas again, because we finally have something to be proud of. ”to support it.

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