C.J. Stroud's 42-yard strike to Nico Collins and a suffocating Texans defense crushed Daniel Jones as Houston snapped its 0-4 home skid at NRG Stadium.

Deion Sanders receives 'about five' death threats every day as Colorado football coachLSU poked the SEC bear, then folded: RJ Luis benched after conference leaders discussed expulsion or boycottAidan Hutchinson breaks silence after season-ending injury and announces decision about continuing celebrationCowboys great Michael Irvin outlines franchise's timeline to retain 'America’s Team' status49ers' Kyle Juszczyk reveals hardest part of playing in Mexico City as San Fran returns to face Vikings Human vs. ChatGPT NFL Week 11 betting picks: A struggling human backs ugly underdogs to stop the slide NWSL boss says all fans are 'welcome' ahead of final after multiple ejections of women's sports advocatesFlorida Gators cheerleaders weaponized the ABCs to distract a Houston free-throw shooterPuka Nacua is suspended by the NFL but discipline's timing could not have been any better for Rams receiverTrump announces 'complete and total pardon' for late MLB legend Pete Rose, blasts Hall of Fame exclusionWatters: Hillary is ‘peeved’ Trump is putting America firstUS is negotiating from a position of strength with China: Sen Jim BanksLaura Ingraham: Forget fighting the Oligarchy, Bernie Sanders is fighting the questionTexans' DeMeco Ryans, C.J.

Stroud & Tank Dell reflect on their OT loss to the Giants Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Tank Dell reflected on their overtime loss to the New York Giants.fans can finally cheer for their team winning a home game at Reliant Stadium this season — even if it was a layup.

Also read Week 11 Injury Report: Colts, Texans Each Without Key Veterans

, their AFC South foe who they lost to earlier this season, and they showed why with a thrashing to improve to 4-6 on the year with a 26-3 win. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

There was hope the Colts would come out with some fight against a division opponent and play competitively despite the fire sale before the NFL trade deadline, during which four key starters were sent to contenders. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to throw against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 19, 2026.

Advertisement

Indianapolis did pick up a win at home against the Miami Dolphins last week, but against an actual competitive squad like the Texans, they were no match. And if this game was any indication of how the Colts will play the remainder of the season amid their clear rebuild, well, we’re going to feel for players like running back Jonathan Taylor through it.

Texans fans don’t care what the situation is for the Colts, though, as they were loud and proud on Thursday night with a 17-3 halftime lead thanks to clean quarterback play byThe first touchdown of the game was a 42-yard strike to top dog Nico Collins, who battled a defender and made the grab in the end zone for a 7-3 lead after the extra point. Then, Kayshon Boutte climbed the ladder on his own Colts defender, hauling in a 24-yard pass from Stroud for the second-quarter score.

Houston’s drives were methodical, while its strong defense overpowered Daniel Jones to the point where the game was lost despite getting the first points on the board with a Spencer Shrader field goal. Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium on Nov. 19, 2026.

Colts fans were already calling for head coach Shane Steichen to bench Jones after a dismal performance despite the win over the Dolphins last week. They got their wish in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

With rookie tight end Marlin Klein scoring the first touchdown of his career in the third quarter, and Will Anderson Jr. sacking Jones in the end zone for a safety, the score was out of reach enough that Steichen called for Anthony Richardson Jr., the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft who didn’t pan out in his time starting for Indy, to take some reps. Also noteworthy: David Montgomery, in his first game back with the Texans since suffering his groin injury in Week 5, looked strong with 26 carries for 107 yards, while making three receptions for 17 yards as well.

It wasn’t the least bit competitive, but Texans fans are sure happy they got a win at home when they were supposed to considering they were 0-4 prior, and had some rough losses in Houston. Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins, running back David Montgomery and running back Emari Demercado celebrate a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 19, 2026.

More importantly, if the Texans have any hope at making a run to the playoffs, it was a necessary victory to keep that dream alive.