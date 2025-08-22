Texans Expected to Dominate Lions in Final Preseason Game

The Houston Texans are projected to defeat the Detroit Lions in their final preseason matchup. Houston's strong defensive performance and Detroit's struggles with depth make the Texans the favorites.

Preseason games often focus on a team's ability to maintain play intensity as they go deeper into their roster, and on Saturday, the Houston Texans appear to have a clear advantage. The Detroit Lions will conclude their preseason schedule this Saturday afternoon at Ford Field, hosting the Houston Texans . Houston has demonstrated strong defensive play throughout their preseason, leading me to predict an outright win for the Texans against the Lions .

Last weekend, the Texans showcased their defensive depth against the Carolina Panthers, limiting them to only three points on 164 total offensive yards while forcing two interceptions. While David Blough will likely start for the Lions and has moved the ball efficiently, the situation for the Lions' offense behind him appears less promising. The Lions have looked weaker when their depth chart is tested, allowing opposing offenses to average 22.7 points per game during the preseason.





