Texans Edge Chargers: Stroud, Henley, and Anderson Shine in SoFi Stadium Victory

The Houston Texans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Nov 8 2026. C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns while Daiyan Henley and Will Anderson Jr. led the defense.

On November 8, 2026, the Houston Texans secured a decisive victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game highlighted several standout performers from the Houston roster, with quarterback C.J. Stroud leading the charge offensively and linebacker Daiyan Henley anchoring the defensive effort.

The win marked a significant moment for the Texans, who dominated key statistical categories throughout the contest. Stroud recorded a season-high performance, connecting with multiple receivers for five touchdowns and accumulating 384 passing yards. This offensive explosion propelled the Texans to their highest point total of the season, showcasing a balanced attack that kept the Chargers defense off-balance.

Also read Houston Texans Vs Chargers Week 9 Preview C.J. Stroud Team Analysis

Quarterback Performance Breakdown

C.J. Stroud emerged as the primary winner of the matchup, delivering elite-level decision-making throughout the four quarters. His ability to distribute the ball to various playmakers allowed the Texans to sustain drives and convert critical third-down situations. The quarterback showed remarkable poise in the pocket, avoiding the sacks that plagued the Chargers defense.

Stroud's five-touchdown performance not only secured the win but also placed him in serious MVP conversation. His efficiency and consistency have become hallmarks of the Texans' offense as they push deeper into the latter stages of the season. The coaching staff has clearly trusted Stroud with the keys to the offense, and he has repaid that faith with production that rivals the league's best.

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Receiving Corps Analysis

Tank Dell provided a crucial spark for the Houston offense during his return from injury. In his second game back from a 2024 knee injury, Dell recorded four catches for 105 yards and one touchdown. His biggest play of the day was a 63-yard gain that tied for the longest offensive play of the game for Houston.

Dell's performance addressed concerns about the passing attack without Jaylin Noel in the lineup. The wide receiver demonstrated that he is fully ready to take on expanded roles, providing Stroud with a reliable target who can stretch the field. His ability to create separation and make plays after the catch has added a new dimension to the Texans' offense.

In contrast, Marvin Harrison Jr. saw limited usage despite expectations for an increased workload. The wide receiver recorded just two receptions for 20 yards, a performance similar to his previous two games with the team. While it is too early to draw definitive conclusions about Harrison's role, his limited involvement highlights the balanced nature of the Texans' passing attack.

Defensive Line Dominance

The Texans' pass rush was relentless, led by defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who recorded two sacks against the Chargers. Anderson's performance helped him extend his lead as the NFL sack leader through nine weeks, putting him in strong contention for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Anderson's presence on the field forces offenses to alter their blocking schemes, creating opportunities for teammates. His ability to penetrate the backfield and disrupt plays has been a consistent threat all season. The Texans' defensive line collectively recorded multiple sacks, showcasing a depth chart that can rotate players without losing effectiveness.

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Jadeveon Clowney also contributed significantly to the defensive success, recording two sacks of his own. His performance validated the Texans' decision to bring him in before the season, proving that his experience and pass-rushing skills remain elite. Clowney's ability to generate pressure on quarterback Justin Herbert added another layer of difficulty for the Chargers offensive line.

Special Teams and Depth Chart Impact

Linebacker Daiyan Henley was instrumental in the Texans' defensive scheme, providing versatility and tackling precision. His performance against the Chargers highlighted his value as a key contributor in the middle of the defense. Henley's ability to cover running backs and tight ends while also blitzing from the second level keeps opposing coordinators guessing.

On the roster front, rookie tight end Marlin Klein was officially activated after serving as a healthy scratch since Week 4. The second-round pick's activation adds depth to the tight end position, though his immediate impact on the field was limited in this contest. The coaching staff may look to involve Klein more heavily in upcoming matchups as they manage player health and workload.

The victory over the Chargers improves the Texans' record and boosts their playoff positioning. With Stroud playing at an MVP level and the defense generating consistent pressure, Houston has emerged as a formidable contender. The team's ability to win on the road against a divisional rival demonstrates their resilience and depth across all three phases of the game.