Texans could trade offensive lineman ahead of 2026 season in major move

The Houston Texans could have a trade up their sleeves before September.

have nothing to apologize for with their 2025 record, which saw them 12-5 and No. 2 in the AFC South. But, they want to be No. 1 next year, of course, so changes are being made.has released a roster of suggestions with one blockbuster trade each franchise should make before the 2026 season starts.

"We could get more transactional fireworks this summer, or at least see moves that we expected teams to make, like the Brown deal, before final roster cuts on August 30," he states. For the Texans, he likes the idea of the team trading offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson. He's been a"part-time starter" for the team on the interior of the Texans' offensive line, but could have more opportunity elsewhere and pull a decent trade.

"As the Texans continue to reshape their offensive personnel in the trenches, Patterson could fall further down the depth chart," he states in the piece. One reason is because of the addition of Keylan Rutledge in the first round of this year's draft.

"In college, he started at right guard, but the Georgia Tech product willIf Rutledge becomes the starter, that would take Patterson even lower on the depth chart, because of veterans such as Wyatt Teller and Evan Brown. Trading him certainly isn't a bad idea and one that should be explored.





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