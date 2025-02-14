Texans Announce Nick Caley as New Offensive Coordinator: 5 Key Takeaways from Press Conference

The Houston Texans have named Nick Caley as their new offensive coordinator, marking a significant change for the team. Here are five key takeaways from the press conference featuring Caley and head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The Houston Texans officially kicked off their offseason with a significant move, appointing Nick Caley as their new offensive coordinator. While free agency signings and the April draft will undoubtedly shape the team, Caley's arrival is poised to have the most profound impact. The Texans' offense, under former coordinator Bobby Slowik, showed immense promise in 2023 but regressed drastically in 2024.

Some argue that a more consistent offensive performance could have propelled them to the Super Bowl. Consequently, Slowik was dismissed shortly after the season concluded. On Thursday, Caley, alongside head coach DeMeco Ryans, addressed the media, providing valuable insights into their plans for the upcoming season. Here are five key takeaways from the press conference:\One of the main criticisms directed at Slowik was his rigidity in adhering to the Kubiak-Shanahan system, often at the expense of player success. Ryans immediately emphasized Caley's versatility, stating that he is not bound to a single scheme. This aligns with Caley's experience working with Sean McVay in Los Angeles (a variation of the Kubiak-Shanahan system) and Bill Belichick during his six seasons in New England. Caley himself confirmed their intention to develop the 'Houston system,' a unique approach likely incorporating elements from both Los Angeles and New England. The Texans possess a wealth of offensive talent. Their abysmal performance last season was inexplicable and shared responsibility, falling on both the coaching staff and the players. Caley, known for emphasizing fundamental coaching and clean execution, appears committed to addressing this issue. He has received widespread praise for instilling a strong foundation in his previous players. What ultimately persuaded Caley to accept the Texans' offer? His response highlighted the people involved. He specifically commended the ownership group and expressed confidence in the organization's ability to build a winning program. Caley also revealed his enthusiasm for working with quarterback C.J. Stroud. Unlike Slowik, who was a first-time play-caller in 2023, Caley's lack of experience in this role was not a concern for Ryans. He emphasized that every successful coach must begin as a first-time play-caller at some point and prioritized finding the right individual. Finally, Ryans was questioned about Stefon Diggs' contract situation, which needs resolution by Monday or the team incurs a significant cap hit. Ryans remained tight-lipped, stating that contract negotiations are a private process and declined to provide specific details. However, his body language suggested a lack of optimism regarding Diggs' return to the Texans next season





