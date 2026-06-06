Texans All-Pro Will Anderson Jr. holds first football camp in Houston: ‘Awesome camp, the city showed up big’

Texans All-Pro defensive end Will Anderson Jr. 's first football camp in Houston on Saturday at the Houston Methodist Training CenterAt his first youth football camp in Houston, the Texans’ All-Pro defensive end definitely felt the passion for the game Saturday morning.

“Most definitely, football is still growing,” Anderson said. “It’s still alive, man. And to see all these little kids out here enjoying themselves, having fun, knowing what ball is about, this is what football is about.

“Football is about community. It’s about unity. And it gives a chance for everybody to come together and do that. Just a blessing to be a part of this awesome camp, man.

My first camp in Houston, man, the city showed up big. ” Anderson, partnering with Pro Camps, Planet Fitness and Whataburger, led the campers through drills with enthusiasm. Anderson, a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season who signed a $150 million three-year contract extension, was highly impressed.

“The little kids, they’re having so much fun right now,” Anderson said. “They’ve been turnt. They’ve been dancing, going through drills. I can’t wait to see what the rest of the day holds.

”The importance of academics was emphasized strongly.

“Getting a lot of interaction, being a former kid who had NFL dreams. I’m sure some kids going to come up to me like, ‘Hey, Will. What can I do to make it to the NFL and be like you? ’ It all starts with your grades.

“You can’t get to NFL unless you get to college. So man, taking care of your grades, staying in school, going to class, not skipping class, but also just taking care of your body, man, and just having fun throughout your process and just making sure every day counts. ”“They’re a little more advanced. When we were just doing drills, we were just racing each other.

Definitely have improved over the last few years. ”It was an extremely fun experience for all of them.

“Man, it’s awesome,” Anderson said. “They’re a big part of what happened here today. They got this thing done with Pro Camps. They’ve been working diligently.

“And this is what we’re all about. We’re all about community. We’re all about giving back. And that’s what me and my family, we want to do for the city of Houston is give back, spend some time with the kids and show them all humans are the same.

”The Texans have won one playoff game each of the past three seasons since drafting Anderson. They have lost all three years in the AFC divisional round, which dropped the team to 0-7 all-time at that stage of the postseason. With an upgraded roster and the return of the NFL’s top-ranked defense, Anderson is setting high goals.

“Mission is always a Super Bowl,” Anderson said. “But right now, we got to take it one thing at a time, one process at a time. And, right now, it’s just get over that hump of the second round.

“The enthusiasm in the building, the energy in the building has been great. I love the new additions that we’ve gotten. The urgency has been high.

“Just as close a team with all the new additions being here. The goal is the goal. This is a close-knit team. It’s never going to change.

It’s just about how much better can we get at achieving that goal. ”Aaron Wilson is an award-winning Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and www.click2houston.com. He has covered the NFL since 1997, including previous stints for The Houston Chronicle and The Baltimore Sun. This marks his 10th year covering the Texans after previously covering a Super Bowl winning team in Baltimore.

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