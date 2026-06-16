Texan busted in Colombia after huge mob accuses him of sexually abusing boy, 7, on a balcony

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also said the American “apparently did not” abuse the children.

A Texas man who was in Colombia to adopt a 7-year-old boy was arrested after a huge, angry mob accused him of sexually abusing the child in plain sight on a balcony, according to reports.

The 36-year-old suspect was seen holding the boy in front of him on a balcony of a building in an upscale neighborhood in Bogota on Sunday afternoon — and an outraged crowd quickly formed below, “He’s abusing the child, let him go! ” shouted the woman recording along with others before the man eventually took the child inside, the dramatic clip shows.

The otherwise unidentified suspect was arrested at the scene, with a large, angry crowd having to be held back by cops as he was led out of the building in handcuffs. El caso de Bogota: un extranjero, no confirman datos, estaba con un menor de 6 años en un balcón de un AIRBNB, una mujer denunció un abuso, por suerte la gente se unió; de ahi se llevaron a tres menores y una mujer.

All three were in the process of being adopted, according to local authorities, who said the children were all taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and interviewed. Despite the anger of the mob, the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare later said there were no physical signs of sexual violence, while stressing that the investigation is ongoing because “there are other factors involved in sexual abuse,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro also said Monday that a preliminary investigation suggested the American “apparently did not” abuse the boy — and may have actually taken him out on the balconyHe seemed to suggest the video may have been manipulated by artificial intelligence, but did not explain why.

He had entered the country on June 6 via El Dorado International Airport “without any alert or record that would have prevented his entry,” immigration officials said.





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