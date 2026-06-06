Tetris Reveals Plans For Today's World Tetris Day Celebration

Today is World Tetris Day, as the company behind the iconic title has several ways for you to celebrate the fan favorite puzzler

Today is World Tetris Day, as the company behind the iconic title has several ways for you to celebrate the fan favorite puzzler World Tetris Day marks Tetris’ 42nd anniversary with mobile events, prizes, and rainforest-supporting challenges.

The 2026 Classic Tetris World Championship runs June 5–7 in Pasadena, with top players and Grand Master 4 action. Tetris fans can also stream Blue Scuti: Tetris Crasher and grab Gong cha EnerTeas with limited-edition toppers. New ways to play Tetris include Tetris The Grand Master 4, Nintendo classics, AirConsole, and Apple Vision Pro. The Tetris Company has revealed its plans for World Tetris Day, celebrating everything about the iconic puzzle game for its 42nd Anniversary.

The festivities take place today, June 6, as you have multiple ways to play and engage with the franchise that has captured the hearts and dexterous fingers of several generations of gamers. We have everything you need to know below from the team, and even if you don't take part in any of it, at least goIn celebration of World Tetris Day, The Tetris Company and its partners have several events planned.

Mobile app developer PLAYSTUDIOS is launching a special retro-inspired event in Tetris Block Party, the newest mobile game in their Tetris portfolio. The Time Travel Album event features themed gameplay, exclusive content, and a tournament where players can compete for real prizes, such as a home theater set , and AirPods Max, while exploring music and visual styles inspired by the 1980s.

The official Tetris app on mobile will also feature a special event, inviting players to complete a special in-game challenge that converts gameplay into real-world rainforest protection through a partnership with Dots.eco. Competitive Tetris continues to grow as a global phenomenon. The fan-led 2026 Classic Tetris World Championship , now in its 17th year, takes place June 5–7 in Pasadena, California, as part of the SoCal Gaming Expo.

Featuring three days of competition before a live audience and thousands of online viewers, the event is expected to be one of the largest and most-watched championships in its history. Maya Rogers will attend on June 6 to celebrate World Tetris Day alongside competitors and fans. CTWC will also host a TETRIS® THE GRAND MASTER 4 -ABSOLUTE EYE- tournament, further cementing the event as a premier gathering for the global Tetris community.

Fans can also enjoy Blue Scuti: Tetris Crasher, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Legendary Entertainment, the documentary tells the story of Willis"Blue Scuti" Gibson, who became the first person to crash the original NES version of Tetris, creating one of the most celebrated moments in video game history.

Leading bubble tea brand Gong cha is also celebrating World Tetris Day with the recent launch of EnerTeas, a new line of energy drinks created in collaboration with The Tetris Company. To coincide with the launch, Gong cha is offering three limited-edition Tetris straw toppers inspired by the iconic Tetrimino shapes at its US locations, available through June 19 while supplies last.

Enhance, the makers of Tetris Effect: Connected, is celebrating World Tetris Day with the debut of a sleek, redesigned digital home for its critically acclaimed title, now live at TetrisEffect.game. The ultimate destination for everything Tetris Effect: Connected, the new Community page connects fans to livestreams, events, and tournaments information, as well as a dedicated Music page for the award-winning soundtrack. The Tetris universe continues to expand through new ways and places to play.

The latest installment in the acclaimed competitive seriesto the Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics library of games for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pak members. All of these rare entries in Tetris history are now available to a new generation of players worldwide.arrived on AirConsole, allowing Škoda drivers and passengers across Europe to play together directly through their vehicle infotainment systems using smartphones as controllers.

The brand also expanded into spatial computing through Retrocade by Resolution Games on Apple Vision Pro, where players can step into a virtual arcade and experience a recreation of the original Electronika version of Tetris. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

Nestlé released new Toll House Chocolate Chip Remix cookie dough flavors — Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, and Inside Out Cookie with White Candy Morsels — arriving this month.

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