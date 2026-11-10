Testosterone Therapy Does Not Improve Cognition During Menopause, Review Finds

Researchers analyzed clinical trials involving testosterone and menopause and found no statistically significant improvement in brain function among women taking testosterone. While some anecdotal evidence exists for perimenopausal women, experts state there is insufficient evidence to determine the effect of testosterone therapy on cognition during menopause. In the US, testosterone therapy is not routinely recommended for women during or after menopause but is prescribed off-label for low libido.

will improve women’s ability to find misplaced keys, remember the word they’re searching for or recall that appointment that slipped their minds, researchers reported recently in the journalMind Lab, said in a news release.

“While there may be some anecdotal evidence for this in perimenopausal women , we cannot claim testosterone improves cognition duringMenopause is when a woman’s periods stop due to declining hormone levels, which usually happens between ages 45 and 55. It has been associated with cognitive complaints among women that are often described as “brain fog. ” For the new review, researchers analyzed data from previous clinical trials involving testosterone and menopause.

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Many of the study participants were given testosterone and then compared to others who received a placebo. Results showed no statistically significant improvement in brain function among women taking testosterone.

However, this could be because testosterone has not been adequately studied as a treatment, researchers said.

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"Our review found that the available evidence is limited and insufficient to determine the effect of testosterone therapy on cognition in women during the. This reflects a lack of sufficient evidence rather than evidence of no effect,” lead researcher Alexandra Faulkner of University College London said in a news release.

In the United States, testosterone therapy is not routinely recommended for women during or after menopause, but is prescribed off-label to help women suffering from low libido, according to The Menopause Society. What is menopause? How long does menopause last? When does menopause start?

Learn the signs and symptoms of early menopause, perimenopause, and the average of menopause.