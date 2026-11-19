From a $440 La Mer serum to a $27 Korean cushion compact, our community of beauty insiders shares its candid thoughts on five noteworthy beauty products.

Testing, testing—beauty product testing, that is! A quick trip to the beauty closet would reveal that deliveries are never scarce—with our mail room frequently depositing everything from forthcoming launches to restocks of longstanding favorites to the shelves of’s beauty team.

Dare go on a holiday, and editors will find a mountain of deliveries waiting to be unboxed when they return . Yes, it’s a champagne problem to have, which is why we are sharing the wealth with our fellow So, what to test, and where to even begin? There’s skincare, makeup, haircare —oh my!

Also read Vogue France Head of Editorial Content Claire Thomson-Jonville’s Guide to Megève

Everyone’s got favorite categories—sometimes our product picks are driven by preference. Take’s beauty shopping editor, Kiana Murden who will never say no to a lip balm; or perhaps necessity sparks the insatiable urge to discover—I have found a new favorite finishing oil to add shine to my just-blown out hair. As for our newly-established Beauty Board—our community of experts, founders, and board-certified practitioners—they will test a carefully curated batch of products and share their candid take.

Below a look at what we tested. Check back each month to see what we’ve been trying.is a triple-threat—complexion coverage, SPF protection, and a skincare-infused formula. To start, it comes in 24 shades, all offering light to medium coverage. Ingredients like fermented collagen, glycerin, and vitamin E hydrate skin for seamless application, while hybrid sunscreen ingredients offer protection up to SPF 20.

: Yep, Hermès does beauty too—and their lip mask leaves your pout soft and supple. Made in Italy with 97% naturally-derived ingredients, Hermes’s lip mask repairs chapped lips with hyaluronic acid, sesame seed extract, ceramides, and astaxanthin .innovation elevates the brand’s existing library of tech. Series 3 has had a major boost in bulbs from 236 to 750, designed to treat everything from hyperpigmentation to fine lines.

Board-certified nurse practitioner Natia Rufolo particularly likes its customization features: “It incorporates six wavelengths, including 633-nanometer red, 830-nanometer near-infrared, and 1072-nanometer deep near-infrared, alongside blue, green, and yellow light, so it goes beyond a traditional red-and-near-infrared mask,” she said in our750 lights across six light wavelengths: red and near-infrared , deep near-infrared , blue , green , and yellow . : Jones Road’s brightening concealer uses a trio of botanical extracts to help brighten discoloration while offering buildable medium coverage.

Meanwhile, shea butter allows the dense, creamy formula to sink into the skin for an entirely natural, non-cakey finish—and for even more coverage, this pick pairs well with the brand’s : A follow up to TIRTIR’s viral semi-matte cushion foundation, its Tinted Skin Glow Cushion offers a luminous alternative. Here, the formula features 73% skin-care ingredients and a serum-like texture that just bounces into the complexion.

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A blend of niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and botanical oils deliver hydrating, plumping benefits while offering medium, buildable coverage. : La Mer offers some of the most prestigious skincare on the market—in both price and formulation. Aside from the brand’s signature concentrated Miracle Broth , The Concentrate brings together lime tea concentrate and botanic oils to soothe irritated skin—whether you’re combating general redness or post-procedural skin.

“I liked how this felt on my skin, but it might take me some time to convince myself this $400 serum is worth it compared with my usual glowy, concentrated serums that cost a fraction of the price. It layered really well with my skin-care routine and layered beautifully under makeup, but it’s not revolutionary enough for me to be obsessed.

” —“Open my vanity to see how much I love La Mer—I hoard its elixirs like the fountain of youth. While I quickly fall for the moisturizers, emulsions, and balms, The Concetrate has taken longer to grow on me. As someone with oily skin, its velvet texture isn’t ideal; I find that it feels great on application, but layers well with other often water-based products in my regimen .

However, since its reformulation, I’ve been committed to giving it a proper test in the name of research. My texture preferences aside, I am in awe of its reparative benefits. This is for days when skin is looking red or feeling sensitive. I apply it at night and wake with calmer skin by morning.

For that reason, she’s staying in my rotation. : Christophe Robin’s lightweight dry oil does a bit of everything—hydrates, adds shine, and keeps frizz in check. Use it before styling for heat protection, or after to boost shine and smooth flyaways. The formula combines amla, coconut, tung wood, and oat oils, plus skincare-quality ingredients like squalane and ceramides, to leave your hair feeling soft and healthy.

: Part skin tint, part mineral sunscreen, Carte Blanche’s Multi-Hyphenate offers sheer complexion coverage with a barely-there feel. The star ingredient, exosomes derived from licorice and flax plant, helps brighten hyperpigmentation, while vitamin C and bakuchiol offer added antioxidant support. Plus, squalane and panthenol soothe and smooth dehydrated skin. : Stubborn breakouts and irritated complexions are no match for Serum Vivant.

Inspired by Biologique Recherche’s best-selling Masque Vivant, this formula treats adult blemishes through a mix of prebiotics, postbiotics, and fermented extracts to support the skin’s microbiome, sans dryness or discomfort. : SK-II lovers to the front! There’s a new serum to know. Introducing its Facial Treatment Serum—infused with “boosting oil pearls” rich with vitamin E and castor oil, bursting upon application to dispense the perfect amount of product without loosing a lightweight feel.

Then, niacinamide and galactomyces ferment filtrate are in the mix too for added brightening. : 111Skin’s rinse-off peel exfoliates with a blend of AHAs, BHAs, PHAs, and botanical extracts. Papain and milk thistle extract help to slough off dead skin and brighten hyperpigmentation.

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Meanwhile, glutathione helps fight against oxidative stress.

“Don’t let the word ‘peel’ scare you, this product isn’t more gentle than you think. Balancing three types of chemical exfoliators with milky thistle, glutathione, and the brand’s NACY², this basically eliminated any congestion, bumpy texture, and blossoming breakouts in one use. Like any exfoliant, I’d recommend spot testing first to target areas to gauge your skin’s resilience. ” : L’Oréal Paris offers an affordable moisturizer that balances active ingredients alongside hydrating humectants.

The super-rich texture applies like butter, combining hyaluronic acid to boost water retention, retinol to smooth skin and target signs of aging, and vitamin C to brighten your complexion. The good news, though, is that it’s safe for sensitive skin, given retinol and vitamin C’s relatively low concentration.

“L’Oreal Revitalift is a great nighttime product with ingredients like vitamin C, PHAs, and glycolic acid, as well as hyaluronic acid. PHAs are actually something I really love, because they act as a gentle exfoliant without irritation. Obviously, vitamin C is a derm-favorite ingredient, but some people have trouble tolerating it—so the gentle formulation here makes a huge difference.

In short, this is a nice entry into awith real staying power from ingredients like vitamin C, PHAs, and hyaluronic acid, but it’s not too irritating, so you don’t have to worry. Start two to three times a week, then work your way up. But I have a feeling I really like this. ” —Neada Deters is the founder of LESSE, the organic skin-care brand known for its minimalist, inclusive approach to skin health and daily ritual.

Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali is a board-certified dermatologist, researcher, and formulator bringing science-led innovation to some of beauty’s most talked-about products. Mara Roszak is a celebrated celebrity hairstylist and the founder of RŌZ, the high-performance hair-care line inspired by her decades behind the chair. Fara Homidi is an acclaimed makeup artist and founder of Fara Homidi Beauty, known for her expressive use of color and artful, lived-in approach to makeup.

Marianna Hewitt is a pioneering beauty creator and the cofounder of Summer Fridays, the cult-favorite skin-care and hybrid makeup brand she launched in 2018. Sean Garrette is a licensed esthetician, skin-care educator, and founder of Sean Garrette Skin, celebrated for making expert skin knowledge feel accessible. Toni Bravo is a Los Angeles–based beauty and lifestyle creator known for her colorful artistry, candid product reviews, and particular love of blush.

Jawara Wauchope is an influential editorial hairstylist whose imaginative work celebrates the artistry, versatility, and cultural power of hair. Dr. Lara Devgan is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and founder of Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty, known for her precise, natural aesthetic. Chriselle Lim is a pioneering digital creator, entrepreneur, and the co-founder and creative director of fragrance brand Phlur. When we test and review a product, we take a holistic approach to deliver well-rounded product recommendations.

First, we lean on’s vast network of experts—from board-certified dermatologists to celebrity estheticians—to gain professional acumen on the industry’s standout products, ones these specialists would actually use on their clients. We pair their expertise with our editorial best practices to curate the thoughtful edits you read on our site. We selected the best based on the following characteristics: ingredients, type, texture, packaging, finish, and the concerns they address.

To do this, we paired our own personal tests of each formula with expert guidance and reviewer insights to determine which we would recommend to you. Read more about our testing methodologybeauty commerce writer. Ciarlo has become a multi-hyphenate at the magazine, with a background in special events. Ciarlo’s especially passionate about her music and film coverage—and delights in getting lost in a conversation about either topic. In her spare time, she collects original press vinyl records ...