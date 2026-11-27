Volvo’s aging middleweight SUV is a surprisingly strong performance contender with its revised powertrain.

On the journey to the future of automotive propulsion, Volvo was an early adopter of the all-electric ethos. The Swedish automaker initially vowed to stop selling all gasoline-powered cars—including hybrids—by 2030.

A few years and three new all-electric models later, Volvo has radically altered that plan and will continue to sell hybrid models past that point. That includes extending the life of the existing lineup, with the already-near-decade-old second-gen XC60 getting a new T8 powertrain, which gives it the longest pure electric range of any plug-in hybrid on sale in the U.S.We have always appreciated the charms of the current-generation XC60, with a substantial package of changes sharpening its case for a few more years.

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Visually, the most obvious changes are a new front end incorporating LED matrix headlights and smaller revisions at the rear. The technical highlight is an improved 78-mile EPA electric range from a mammoth 37.9-kWh battery pack, this delivered to a motor on the rear axle; a smaller starter-generator can add modest assistance at the front as well.