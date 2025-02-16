Test Your Space Exploration Knowledge: A Quiz for Stargazers

Take our 15-question quiz and see how much you know about human spaceflight, from the first steps on the moon to the latest advances in space exploration.

For over 60 years, humanity has been pushing the boundaries of ingenuity, engineering, and imagination by launching people into space — and keeping them safe in the 'final frontier' for extended periods. During this time, we've achieved major milestones, such as landing on the moon, and witnessed incredible individuals set some awe-inspiring records.

In recent years, the emergence of private space companies, like SpaceX and Blue Origin, has opened up space to a whole new group of explorers and set us on a course to venture even deeper into the cosmos. This 15-question quiz will test your knowledge of our initial steps towards the stars and the remarkable astronauts who helped us take them. Remember to log in to submit your score and compete on the leaderboard, and click the yellow button if you need a hint!Discover the world's most captivating scientific breakthroughs delivered directly to your inbox.Harry is a senior staff writer based in the U.K. for Live Science. He earned a degree in marine biology from the University of Exeter before embarking on a career in journalism. His areas of expertise encompass a wide range of topics, including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior, and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won 'best space submission' at the and was shortlisted in the 'top scoop' category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly 'Stranded' column. For instance, he recently wrote about Starliner astronauts finally having a return date — and it's sooner than expected.





