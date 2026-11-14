Test your pop culture: From Hollywood to the Heartland

From a celebrity chef’s shirtless photo, an influencer’s bikini post and a “Yellowstone' star’s big move, see how closely you followed this week's entertainment headlines.

Prince William, Kate Middleton get unexpected help enforcing strict rule for George at elite school: experts ‘Saved by the Bell’ star Tiffani Thiessen says she needs hip replacement at 52 after painful diagnosisRandy Travis’ wife says doctors gave country legend 1% chance of survival before miraculous comeback Jim Caviezel says he’ll ‘always’ be disappointed he isn’t in ‘Passion’ follow-up, hasn’t talked to Mel GibsonBill Cosby accused of allegedly failing to pay $59M sexual assault damages: court docsFrankie Muniz rushed to hospital after Daytona practice crashKelsey Grammer still feels 'sense of smallness' for not serving in military: 'I do my best to make up for it'Country star Craig Morgan says he's 'willing to die' for America after returning to military service'The Vow' brings Chris Harrison back to reality dating TV: What to know about the Fox Nation seriesPrincess Diana's iconic dance with Travolta gets new spotlightGutfeld: AI bots fool online datersJim Caviezel says he’s disappointed about not reprising role as Jesus in ’Resurrection'Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade stunned in new bikini photos on InstagramKelsey Grammer's new documentary, 'America the Beautiful' showcases the beauty of the countryYou can now listen to Fox News articles!.

Prince William, Kate Middleton get unexpected help enforcing strict rule for George at elite school: experts ‘Saved by the Bell’ star Tiffani Thiessen says she needs hip replacement at 52 after painful diagnosisRandy Travis’ wife says doctors gave country legend 1% chance of survival before miraculous comeback Jim Caviezel says he’ll ‘always’ be disappointed he isn’t in ‘Passion’ follow-up, hasn’t talked to Mel GibsonBill Cosby accused of allegedly failing to pay $59M sexual assault damages: court docsFrankie Muniz rushed to hospital after Daytona practice crashKelsey Grammer still feels 'sense of smallness' for not serving in military: 'I do my best to make up for it'Country star Craig Morgan says he's 'willing to die' for America after returning to military service'The Vow' brings Chris Harrison back to reality dating TV: What to know about the Fox Nation seriesPrincess Diana's iconic dance with Travolta gets new spotlightGutfeld: AI bots fool online datersJim Caviezel says he’s disappointed about not reprising role as Jesus in ’Resurrection'Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade stunned in new bikini photos on InstagramKelsey Grammer's new documentary, 'America the Beautiful' showcases the beauty of the countryYou can now listen to Fox News articles!