Test your pop culture: From Hollywood to the Heartland

Test your knowledge of entertainment with this quiz on celebrities, trends and headline-making moments. Featured this week: natural beauty reveals, poolside bikini snaps, Hollywood career reflections and outspoken celebrity remarks.

Vanilla Ice defends Great American State Fair gig, tells critics music 'has no political rules'Martina McBride called a 'coward' after dropping out of America 250 celebrationReality star warns American families are buying ‘nightmare homes’ they can’t afford to fixSpencer Pratt's sister now backs his LA mayor campaign months after saying he doesn't belong in the governmentDemi Moore claims Rumer Willis' ex tried to 'dictate and control' her daughter in custody battle declaration'Landman' star Sam Elliott says fans flock to hit show to escape the ‘s---' in the world today Paulina Porizkova says she's being evicted from her apartment just four days before her wedding in Italy Kirk Cameron praises Nashville's 'good values' after ditching California over cost of living, politicsGrammy winner Lauren Daigle says a label exec asked why she had 'to be Christian' despite 'superstar' statusLA mayor hopeful Spencer Pratt reveals he doesn't want celebrity endorsementsClint Black reflects on loss, survival and family legacyGreg Gutfeld: Spencer Pratt’s anger can be summed up in one sentenceNeal McDonough details the Jimmy Stewart biopic he is starring in.

Vanilla Ice defends Great American State Fair gig, tells critics music 'has no political rules'Martina McBride called a 'coward' after dropping out of America 250 celebrationReality star warns American families are buying ‘nightmare homes’ they can’t afford to fixSpencer Pratt's sister now backs his LA mayor campaign months after saying he doesn't belong in the governmentDemi Moore claims Rumer Willis' ex tried to 'dictate and control' her daughter in custody battle declaration'Landman' star Sam Elliott says fans flock to hit show to escape the ‘s---' in the world today Paulina Porizkova says she's being evicted from her apartment just four days before her wedding in Italy Kirk Cameron praises Nashville's 'good values' after ditching California over cost of living, politicsGrammy winner Lauren Daigle says a label exec asked why she had 'to be Christian' despite 'superstar' statusLA mayor hopeful Spencer Pratt reveals he doesn't want celebrity endorsementsClint Black reflects on loss, survival and family legacyGreg Gutfeld: Spencer Pratt’s anger can be summed up in one sentenceNeal McDonough details the Jimmy Stewart biopic he is starring in





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