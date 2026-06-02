Test Screening Results & News Updates for 'Mr. Irrelevant',

This comprehensive news text provides updates on the test screening results, marketing, and main cast of 'Mr. Irrelevant.' The text also highlights the competition and budget of the film, its production company, and Jonathan Levine's prior experience with comedy films.

The film 'Mr. Irrelevant' is getting great reviews after test screenings, scoring highly among both genders. Test screenings saw a 95% score among men aged 35 or older, with an impressive 100% score among women that age.

The overall score was an impressive 92. With its subject matter, the film's star is up against the competition of franchises like 'Avengers' and 'Dune.

' It is directed by Jonathan Levine from a screenplay by Nick Santora. The film was shot in Australia for $30 million and marks the first theatrical feature in the Skydance Sports-NFL partnership. It is produced by Skydance Sports, Jonathan Levine, Nick Santora, and Gillian Bohrer. The film mainly covers Indian sports and film industries, and the lead actor also has knowledge of the Indian film and TV industry.

The marketing of the film is starting to build up momentum. Discover a new look at Jason Momoa's Lobo in Supergirl. In Rich Flu, wealth itself can be a death sentence from a virus. Learn about the movie with Mary Elizabeth Winstead leading.

Discover a $714M action movie available now on Peacock with Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Jason Momoa. Additional news includes photos of Superman and Supergirl together, a massive Scream star added to the Man of Tomorrow cast, and James Gunn teasing the return of a beloved Superman character in Man of Tomorrow.





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After Near-Perfect Test Scores, David Corenswet’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Becomes Very Relevant to Paramount (Exclusive)Sports dramas have been benched at the multiplex for years. But the feature has landed a coveted holiday release after earning a rare perfect 100 score in test screenings among women over 35 and a 92 score overall.

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