EPA personnel took over 1,500 samples of air, water, soil and dust before the detonation of the nation’s entire stockpile of lead azide.

EPA personnel and contractors took over 1,500 samples of air, water, soil and dust before the detonation of the nation’s entire stockpile of lead azide, a chemical used to make explosives.

After the detonation, they took hundreds of samples including from homes, parks and drinking water, the EPA said in a Thursday statement. Debris flies into the air after the Army detonated several tons of highly-volatile, degraded lead azide on the grounds of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday.

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“The Trump EPA will continue its presence on the ground for as long as needed to ensure the proper environmental monitoring is taking place following the successful controlled detonation,” the agency said. The EPA said there continued to be “zero” airborne lead detected in the region since Wednesday’s controlled detonation.