Tessa Thompson, Katie Aselton, Amy Baer and Raamla Mohamed Hunter Elected to WIF Board of Directors (EXCLUSIVE)

Tessa Thompson, Katie Aselton, Amy Baer and Raamla Mohamed Hunter have been elected to Women In Film, Los Angeles’ (WIF) 2026 Board of Directors.

James Bond Game ‘007 First Light’ Launches, Featuring Original Theme by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold , actress and director Katie Aselton, film producer Amy Baer and television writer, producer and showrunner Raamla Mohamed Hunter have been elected to, Los Angeles’ 2026 Board of Directors.

The cohort will work alongside WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer and the full board of directors under Board President Syrinthia Studer’s leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome this group of leaders to our Board of Directors. Each of these women brings a unique voice, deep experience across all facets of the industry and a shared commitment and dedication to bringing opportunities and equity for all women. We are excited to see how their fresh perspectives and creative energy will impact the WIF community and make lasting change in the industry,” said Studer.

LGBTQ Body Horror ‘Four Itchy Boys’ Trailer Terrifies With Bloody Scratching: ‘It’s a Story That Will Get Under Your Skin’ Aselton is best known for her starring role in FX’s “The League” and directing films like “The Freebie,” “Magic House” and “Their Town. ” Hunter joins the board as the creator, showrunner and executive producer of “Reasonable Doubt,” Onyx Collective’s first scripted drama series. Prior, she’s penned episodes of “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Scandal” and more.

Baer currently serves as the president of film and television for Artists Equity, the independent studio founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon; previously, she founded and served as the president of Gidden Media. Earlier in her career, she spent 17 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment, overseeing films including “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Moneyball.

” Thompson has appeared in a number of acclaimed films, TV shows and theatrical productions, most recently starring in “Hedda” and “His & Hers. ” In 2020, she launched a production company, Viva Maude.

“The great additions to the WIF Board of Directors will continue to help WIF champion progress and shape a more inclusive future for our industry. These visionary leaders will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission, expanding our impact, and ensuring that the entertainment industry is a place where women’s voices are heard and empowered, both on screen and behind the camera,” said Schaffer.

Amy Baer, who previously served as WIF Board President from 2018 to 2024, has rejoined the 2026 board. The 2025 board included Stacey Abrams, author, activist, and CEO of Sage Works Productions; Sasha Lloyd, a partner at A24; Deborah McIntosh, co-head of WME Independent; Keleigh Thomas Morgan, co-president of Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis; Ivette Rodriguez, founder of AEM; and Rachel Rusch, head of CAA’s comedy department and co-head of the motion picture talent department.

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