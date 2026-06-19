Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's £6million fortune and properties safe after amicable split

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's split has been described as 'straight-forward' as they have both secured big salaries at the BBC and have invested in joint projects.

Tess Daly shared the results of her Naia Beach work trip in Greece on Friday, as she posed in an array of skimpy swimwear for a new shoot.

The former Strictly Come Dancing host, 57, has thrown herself into work following her split from husband Vernon Kay. Posing in a stunning floral swimsuit and a white bikini, Tess shared the latest snaps from her Naia Beach summer collection, as she soaked up the Greek sunshine. Tess also shared a glimpse of the brand's stylish cover-ups as she posed in a sheer white jumpsuit.

In a joint statement posted on Instagram, Vernon and Tess announced they had decided to part ways and continue to have 'care and respect' for one another. But since announcing the split, the pair have shown they are still on friendly terms, and were even pictured attending Pub In The Park together last month.

It appears Tess and Vernon, who share two children, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16, will maintain their friendly stance when it comes to divvying up their reported £6million fortune, as well as their properties and business interests. Indeed, largely due to the couple having both secured big salaries at the BBC in recent years, the chances of either squabbling over money is unlikely, making the process a relatively comfortable one, according to sources.

An insider said: 'Vernon and Tess have been clever with their money and invested in joint projects, as well as solo ones.

'But both having high income streams means they won't need to battle over their joint fortune as, individually, they're well off. 'So they'll walk away from this split without taking a hit financially. Compared to the majority of showbiz splits, this is rather straight-forward.

' Vernon is thought to be paid around £395,000 from his Radio 2 job, where he's one of the highest paid presenters having taken over from Ken Bruce in the plum mid-morning slot following the broadcasting veteran's departure in 2023. Tess meanwhile, was paid in the region of £400,000 a year as the co-host of Strictly Come Dancing, a role she vacated last December after 21 years.

Tess also shared a glimpse of the brand's stylish cover-ups as she posed in a sheer white jumpsuit during the Greek getaway The former Strictly Come Dancing host has thrown herself into work following her split from husband Vernon Kay Tess and Vernon stunned fans when they announced last month they were divorcing after 22 years of marriage The former model tops up her income by endorsing beauty products, as well as her own swimwear brand Naia beach. At the heart of their joint fortune is their five bedroom Buckinghamshire home worth an estimated £3million, which they bought 22 years ago for £1.18million.

Vernon broke his silence on the split on his BBC Radio 2 show recently. Thanking well-wishers for their support, he said: 'I just want to say on behalf of myself and Tess, thank you, thank you for all your well-wishes it's been greatly appreciated.

' It was reported they had posted their Instagram split statement while raising glasses of champagne. The Mirror said the pair are 'keeping it classy' with regard to their split. The couple are also still living in the same property together in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. A source close to the pair told the publication: 'After they released the statement, Vernon and Tess took a moment to toast each other and their futures.

'They only want the best for each other and their family. There has been no big fallout, more a gradual growing apart and wanting different things.

'They have vowed to stay friends and to keep things classy when it comes to the split and any future interviews they give. They only want the best for each other.

' They started dating after meeting in 2001, with Vernon going on to pop the question the following year on Christmas Day





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Naia Beach Strictly Come Dancing BBC £6Million Fortune Properties Business Interests

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