Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's 22-year marriage ends in separation

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, considered one of the strongest pairings in showbiz, announced their marriage had come to an end, declaring they had decided to 'separate amicably'. The pair admitted they had agonised over the decision but were determined to remain supportive parents to their daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay were hailed as British TV's 'golden couple' for over two decades. They started dating in 2001 and got married in 2002.

However, they announced their 22 years of marriage had come to an end, declaring they had decided to 'separate amicably'. The pair admitted they had agonised over the decision but were determined to remain supportive parents to their daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16. Their split comes just six months after Tess announced a massive change in her professional life, too, having departed from Strictly Come Dancing. The key to their parenting is open communication with their two daughters.

Their social media pages have been quiet from their usual loved-up snaps in recent months. Their eldest daughter Phoebe is pursuing modelling, while their youngest daughter Amber is planning to study at university soon. The source told Daily Mail's Katie Hind that the couple were living separate lives before their split. They acknowledged that they had grown apart and decided that life would be better if they were to split





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Marriage Separation Daughters Communication Open Independent Travelling Missed Out

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Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's separation after living separate lives for a whileVernon Kay praised his wife Tess Daly's independence when they first met and revealed that the once-solid couple was living separate lives before their split. After a long period of considering the decision, they decided to completely end their relationship.

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Vernon Kay and Tess Daly Split After Living Separate LivesVernon Kay and Tess Daly, a couple in the entertainment industry, announced their separation after living separate lives before their split. They had been dating since 2001 and got married in 2002. The decision to split came after much consideration and a deep sense of care and respect for one another.

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Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce separation after built a 'strong' marriageVernon Kay praised wife Tess Daly's 'independence' when they first met, as it has emerged that the once-solid couple were living separate lives before their split. They date and started getting married the next year. The separation announcement came on Friday, with the couple expressing mutual understanding and a shared desire for what's best for both of them. Their two daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16, were completely involved in the conversations. The pair were last seen publicly together in February of this year and are food ambassadors for Marks and Spencer. Friends of the couple were stunned to learn of the news.

Read more »