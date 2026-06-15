Tess Daly and Vernon Kay Divorce After 22 Years of Marriage

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, who have been married for 22 years, have announced their divorce. The couple shares two children, Phoebe and Amber. They have maintained a friendly stance when it comes to dividing their reported £6million fortune and their properties and business interests.

Tess Daly shared photos from her New York City reunion with daughter Phoebe on Sunday. The TV star, 57, had flown over to the US to spend some time with her eldest daughter who moved to New York last year to study and pursue her modelling career.

And as the trip drew to a close on Sunday, Tess shared sweet snaps with her lookalike daughter, 21. One Instagram photo showed the mother and daughter in matching yellow and white outfits as they enjoyed a spot of sightseeing. Phoebe's dad and Tess' estranged husband Vernon Kay had proved his split from Tess was on the 'friendliest' of terms with a sweet comment under her previous post, writing: 'What a few days' alongside a heart and fire emoji.

Former Strictly Come Dancing host Tess stunned fans when she and Vernon announced last month they were divorcing after 22 years of marriage. Tess and Vernon, who share two children, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16, will maintain their friendly stance when it comes to divvying up their reported £6million fortune, as well as their properties and business interests. An insider said: 'Vernon and Tess have been clever with their money and invested in joint projects, as well as solo ones.

'But both having high income streams means they won't need to battle over their joint fortune as, individually, they're well off. 'So they'll walk away from this split without taking a hit financially. Compared to the majority of showbiz splits, this is rather straight-forward.

' Vernon is thought to be paid around £395,000 from his Radio 2 job, where he's one of the highest paid presenters having taken over from Ken Bruce in the plum mid-morning slot following the broadcasting veteran's departure in 2023. Tess meanwhile, was paid in the region of £400,000 a year as the co-host of Strictly Come Dancing, a role she vacated last December after 21 years.

The former model tops up her income by endorsing beauty products, as well as her own swimwear brand NAIA beach. At the heart of their joint fortune is their five bedroom Buckinghamshire home worth an estimated £3million, which they bought 22 years ago for £1.18million. Vernon broke his silence on the split on his BBC Radio 2 show recently.

Thanking well-wishers for their support, he said: 'I just want to say on behalf of myself and Tess, thank you, thank you for all your well-wishes it's been greatly appreciated.

' It was reported they had posted their Instagram split statement while raising glasses of champagne. The couple are also still living in the same property together in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. A source close to the pair told the publication: 'After they released the statement, Vernon and Tess took a moment to toast each other and their futures.

'They only want the best for each other and their family. There has been no big fallout, more a gradual growing apart and wanting different things.

'They have vowed to stay friends and to keep things classy when it comes to the split and any future interviews they give. They only want the best for each other.





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Divorce Children Properties Business Interests Income Streams BBC Radio 2 Strictly Come Dancing NAIA Beach Buckinghamshire Home Split Statement Champagne Well-Wishes Classy Straight-Forward

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