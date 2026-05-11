Tess Daly and Vernon Kay Announce Split After Family Holiday

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay enjoyed a lavish family holiday with their daughter Phoebe just weeks before announcing their split. Smiling photos shared to Instagram showed the pair on a sun-soaked trip with Phoebe, as they hit the beach in the Caribbean. Although they praised her design skills, both his and Tess's photo updates failed to show them posing for any snaps together.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay enjoyed a lavish family holiday with their daughter Phoebe just weeks before announcing their split. Smiling photos shared to Instagram showed the pair on a sun-soaked trip with Phoebe, as they hit the beach in the Caribbean.

Although they praised her design skills, both his and Tess's photo updates failed to show them posing for any snaps together. The couple announced their separation on Friday following 23 years of marriage, admitting they had agonised over the decision, but were determined to continue to be supportive parents to their daughters Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

The former Strictly Come Dancing host, Tess Daly, had quit her coveted role on the BBC programme after years of prioritising her work, and was said to be ‘desperate to see the world’ after 21 years on the show. Photos shared to Instagram showed the pair on a sun-soaked trip, with Phoebe, as they hit the beach in the Caribbean





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Split Announcement Holiday Daughters Strictly Come Dancing BBC Designer World Radio 2 Show Amicably

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