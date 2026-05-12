Tess and Vernon's shocking split: Vernon's midlife meltdown and age gap blamed

The joint announcement from golden couple Tess Daly and Vernon Kay that they were separating after 22 years of marriage came as a genuine shock to many. The split is attributed to the behaviour of the searingly egotistical man-child Vernon, who is in the middle of a midlife meltdown, and the age gap between the couple.

As showbiz splits go, the joint announcement from golden couple Tess Daly and Vernon Kay that they were separating after 22 years of marriage came as a genuine shock to many.

But not to me. Vernon showed his true colours back in 2010, when he was caught sexting glamour model Rhian Sugden, sending and receiving what appeared to be a stream of lurid and ‘explicit’ messages. Rhian, the topless model, sold her story to a red-top newspaper and Tess was forced to endure one of the most humiliating experiences imaginable for any woman: public betrayal.

All the while, she was expected to put on a brave face as Vernon insisted there had never been a physical affair, describing the messages as a ‘stupid decision’ while begging both his wife and his fans for forgiveness. Those close to the couple said the relationship was rocky for a year afterwards. Yet Tess – the mother of his two daughters – forgave him.

In hindsight, she should have run for the hills the moment she discovered her husband was a secret sexter. That should have been the moment she realised he could not be trusted. But Tess chose to believe Vernon’s insistence that he and Rhian never had sex, and, eventually, the ice thawed and the marriage survived.

But here’s the crucial part: like any cheating man taken back by a forgiving wife, Vernon should then have decided to spend the rest of his life making amends – grovelling every day for both his betrayal and the public humiliation he inflicted on Tess and their daughters.

'Vernon should have decided to spend the rest of his life making amends – grovelling every day for both his betrayal and the public humiliation he inflicted on Tess and their daughters' According to recent reports, Vernon has over the years become less 'devoted husband' and more 'ageing party boy', preferring nights out with the lads to evenings at home. That image has only been reinforced by his ‘BBC Dance Sounds of the 90s’ live tour, which has seen him touring clubs and arenas across the UK this year.

Even so, in the fragile, febrile world of celebrity, Tess and Vernon have appeared rock-solid since that blip: perfectly compatible, joyous in each other’s company. Both proud working-class kids who started in TV around the same time and became famous together, they now enjoy a combined fortune of £5million, a fabulous Buckinghamshire home and glittering careers – she fronting Strictly Come Dancing for 21 years on a reported £400,000 per series, Vernon earning £395,000 as host of Radio 2’s mid-morning show and becoming one of the BBC’s highest-paid stars.

And now suddenly it’s all over. Tellingly, they declared in their joint statements: ‘There are no other parties involved in this decision. ’ So what has prompted the split of the seemingly happily married couple? It increasingly appears that the behaviour of the searingly egotistical man-child Vernon, who, it seems, is in the middle of a midlife meltdown, is the culprit here.

In the commentary by so-called ‘friends’ surrounding the end of the marriage, much has been made about the age gap between the couple – Tess, at 57, is five years older than Vernon. We are told that, while the gap did not matter when they were younger, ‘today it appears to be at the heart of their decision to split’





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Sexxing Public Betrayal Forgiveness Midlife Meltdown Age Gap BBC Dance Sounds Of The 90S Live Tour Clubs Arenas UK Buckinghamshire Glittering Careers Strictly Come Dancing Radio 2’S Mid-Morning Show BBC’S Highest-Paid Stars

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