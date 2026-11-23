Tesla has introduced Tesla Reality View, an AI-powered feature creating real-time third-person vehicle visuals using minimal hardware, alongside V15 software updates that significantly improve hazard detection, speed camera recognition, and driving efficiency.

The electric car giant has unveiled a new AI-powered driving visualization that looks like something you’d expect from a video game like “GTA. ” Dubbed Tesla Reality View, the new feature uses exterior cameras and real-time AI video generation to create a third-person view of the vehicle as it moves through the streets.

Tesla boss Elon Musk revealed the technology uses just half of one AI4 accelerator, the computer powering the company’s latest vehicles.

Also read Tesla FSD V15 Makes Your Drive Look Like Grand Theft Auto

“This is real-time AI video generation using just half of one AI4 TRIP accelerator. Let that sink in,” Musk wrote on X.Speaking during the company’s April 2026 earnings call, Musk called V15 “a complete overhaul of the software architecture” that runs on Hardware 4. On X people have called the update “super impressive,” with some saying it blows the competition out of the water.

“Holy s–t. Well done Tesla team! ” replied another. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the technology uses just half of one AI4 accelerator, which powers Tesla’s latest vehicles.

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Tesla credits the improvement to an upgraded vision encoder, the technology that interprets what the vehicle’s cameras see. However, Tesla has not revealed how many kilometers the system has traveled compared to the previous software to claim a 25-fold improvement. Tesla also claims V15 is better at identifying hazards including potholes, small animals, road signs and debris, while also being able to avoid deep standing water.

The system is also designed to select more appropriate speeds around school zones and in bad weather, while better learning individual driving habits. One particular improvement that may come in handy is the car’s ability to recognize speed cameras and automatically reduce its speed to avoid fines. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the technology uses just half of one AI4 accelerator, which powers Tesla’s latest vehicles.