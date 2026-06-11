Tesla to End Cybertruck Production in Mid-2026 at Texas Gigafactory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Cybertruck production will wind down around the middle of next year at the Austin plant, with the space to be used for the newly launched Cybercab. Sales have fallen far short of earlier targets.

Tesla plans to wind down production of the Cybertruck at its Texas gigafactory around the middle of next year, CEO Elon Musk said on Friday.

Cybercab Production To Replace Cybertruck

The space at the Austin plant will be used to build more units of the newly launched Cybercab model. Musk called the wind-down the end of an era. It was not immediately clear whether Cybertruck production would be moved to another facility or phased out entirely. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

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Musk said the Cybertruck fleet will be around for a long time, calling the model the best vehicle Tesla has ever made. The Cybertruck lead engineer, Wes Morrill, said on X that the truck was an incredible technology development platform and lives on through Cybercab. When the Cybertruck launched in 2023, Musk touted it as a futuristic competitor to pickup trucks from General Motors and Ford.

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The angular truck went on sale at the end of 2023 and instantly became a social statement, for better or worse. The unpainted truck had a short burst in popularity at the beginning of its production run, but interest fizzled. Sales never reached the potential Musk and Tesla envisioned back in 2019, when the vehicle was first presented as a concept. The sharp-edged stainless-steel design has often been described as polarizing.

European Sales Hinder Pickup Volume

Regulatory approval became difficult to come by in parts of Europe, depriving Tesla of major markets that could have helped turn the pickup into a higher-volume product. In this year's third quarter, the Cybertruck amassed 4,323 sales, according to data from Cox Automotive. From January through September, sales totaled 11,586 units. Industry estimates put overall deliveries at roughly 70,000.

That is a far cry from the hundreds of thousands of sales recorded every quarter by the Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla does not officially disclose individual sales figures for the Cybertruck, grouping it instead into an Other Models category. That category accounted for just 8,295 deliveries in the third quarter, down from 12,364 deliveries in the second quarter.

Tech Innovations Define Electric Pickup Legacy

The results are another reminder that electric pickups have not taken off as their manufacturers had hoped, and Tesla is now taking the fall. Still, the Cybertruck dared to do things like no other car manufacturer before it. Some might argue the angular EV looks like an unpolished fridge, but it brought steer-by-wire and a 48-volt low-voltage architecture to the masses. Whether other companies adopt those features is another story.

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At roughly the same time as Musk's announcement that Cybertruck production would wind down in the middle of 2027, Tesla stopped taking orders for the entry-level Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive version. That leaves just the Premium and Cyberbeast trims available to order on the automaker's website. The price of the remaining models has been increased. The Premium AWD model now starts at $92,490, up from $89,990, while the top Cyberbeast now costs $102,490, up from $99,990.

Cybercab Becomes Main Autonomous Focus

The most recent price bumps come after a similar move in August. Musk has said he sees the Cybercab as Tesla's main autonomous model within a larger driverless network. He has said it will eventually be the company's highest-volume vehicle, supplying a global network of robotaxis. After years of delays to Musk's self-driving targets, Tesla began offering paid rides in a small fleet of Cybercabs in Austin in September.

The Cybercab has butterfly doors and no steering wheel, pedals or mirrors. However, the automaker still has to answer the US auto safety agency's questions on whether it properly self-certified the Cybercab to demonstrate compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards. Tesla has repeatedly promised to bring the Cybertruck to Australia and New Zealand, but it has never arrived there. The company has also faced questions about whether the model will ever reach the mass-market appeal once predicted for it.