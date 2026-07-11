Tesla Adds Extra Shift to Clear Cybertruck Backlog Before Cybercab Line Overhaul Next June

Tesla will add an extra production shift to finish outstanding Cybertruck orders before dismantling the line around June or July next year for Cybercab expansion, CEO Elon Musk said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Saturday that the electric automaker will add an extra production shift to accelerate the delivery of Cybertruck orders. The move comes as the company prepares to dismantle the existing vehicle production line at its Texas factory. This critical infrastructure change is scheduled to occur around June or July of next year.

The decision aims to clear a significant backlog of outstanding orders before the facility shifts focus entirely to the Cybercab robotaxi program. Musk stated in a post on X that the current order volume exceeds what can be produced before the scheduled dismantling begins. He confirmed that the new shift is intended to maximize output during this final phase of Cybertruck manufacturing.

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This announcement follows Musk's recent confirmation that Tesla will wind down traditional Cybertruck production at the Austin facility. The company is redirecting resources toward the Cybercab, a two-seat autonomous vehicle central to its long-term strategy. Musk views the robotaxi as a cornerstone of Tesla's transition into an artificial intelligence and robotics corporation.

The Cybercab represents a major pivot for the automaker away from conventional passenger vehicles. Musk has emphasized that the robotaxi is essential for transforming Tesla into an AI-first company. The two-seat design lacks traditional controls, aligning with the company's vision for fully autonomous transportation.

Meanwhile, the Cybertruck has struggled to meet initial sales projections since reaching customers in late 2023. US sales dropped significantly to approximately 20,000 units last year from nearly 39,000 in 2024. These figures fall far short of Musk's original prediction of 250,000 annual sales for the model.

The stainless steel pickup has also faced repeated quality concerns and recalls since its launch. Industry data from Kelley Blue Book highlights the disparity between expectations and market performance. The unconventional angular design has further limited the vehicle's appeal in international markets.

Overseas prospects, particularly in Europe, have remained constrained by the Cybertruck's unique styling and regulatory hurdles. The design challenges have made it difficult for the model to gain traction outside the United States. Sales figures have consistently lagged behind the high targets set during the vehicle's unveiling.

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The gap between the 250,000 annual sales target and actual performance has been a point of scrutiny. Data indicates a steady decline in US sales figures over the past two years. The company has not disclosed the exact number of remaining orders or the specific output target for the extra shift.

Musk's post did not provide a precise date for the dismantling of the Cybertruck line. He only indicated that the Cybercab expansion is expected to begin in mid-2026. The added production shift is a short-term measure to address current demand before this strategic change.

Tesla continues to build Cybertrucks while working through the existing backlog. The company has not issued further comments beyond Musk's social media updates regarding the schedule. The exact production capacity of the new shift remains undisclosed.

After the line is removed, the Texas factory space will be repurposed for Cybercab manufacturing. This facility expansion is crucial for Tesla's ambitious robotaxi goals. The move signals a definitive end to an era for the stainless steel pickup.

The decision to close the Cybertruck line marks a significant strategic shift for the automaker. Musk has increasingly focused on autonomy and robotics as primary growth drivers. The Cybercab fits directly into this new strategic direction for the company.

Tesla remains on sale while the company works through its current inventory. The added shift is designed to minimize the backlog before the line shutdown. The company's sales figures for the Cybertruck have remained well below early targets throughout its lifecycle.

The Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019 and drew global attention for its futuristic design. Production and deliveries began later than originally planned due to manufacturing challenges. Quality issues have added to the scrutiny surrounding the vehicle's launch and subsequent sales.

Musk's strategy relies heavily on the success of the Cybercab program. The robotaxi is seen as a key bet for the company's future revenue streams. The transition from Cybertruck to Cybercab production represents a major operational change for Tesla.

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The company plans to use the Texas factory as a hub for autonomous vehicle development. This shift aligns with Musk's vision for a robotics-centric corporate structure. The Cybercab's two-seat configuration is designed specifically for ride-hailing services.

Tesla's sales data shows a clear decline in Cybertruck performance over time. The drop from 39,000 to 20,000 units highlights market challenges. The company has not explained the reasons behind the sales decline beyond general market conditions.

The unconventional design of the Cybertruck has limited its export potential. European markets have shown limited interest in the stainless steel pickup. The vehicle's angular aesthetic has been a barrier to broader international adoption.

Musk has made no secret of his desire to pivot Tesla toward AI and robotics. The Cybercab is the physical manifestation of this strategic goal. The company's focus on autonomy is expected to define its next phase of growth.

The extra production shift is a temporary measure to address immediate demand. Once the backlog is cleared, the factory will undergo a significant transformation. The Cybercab expansion is expected to bring new manufacturing processes to the Texas site.

Tesla's leadership has emphasized the importance of the robotaxi program. The Cybercab is central to the company's autonomous vehicle ambitions. The shift in production resources reflects the priority given to this new technology.

The Cybertruck's journey from a highly anticipated vehicle to a winding-down product has been marked by mixed results. Sales have not met the ambitious targets set by Musk. The company is now looking forward to the next chapter of its automotive strategy.

The Texas factory will play a pivotal role in this transition. It will serve as the base for Cybercab production and development. The dismantling of the Cybertruck line is a necessary step to make room for the new program.

Musk's comments on X provided the first official confirmation of the production schedule changes. He emphasized the need to clear orders before the line is taken down. The extra shift is a practical response to the current order backlog.

Tesla's strategic pivot towards the Cybercab marks a bold new direction for the automaker. The company is betting on the future of autonomous transportation. The success of this program will determine Tesla's position in the evolving automotive landscape.