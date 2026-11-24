Tesla launches Flex Connect technology at Cloverdale, California to manage grid load. PG&E partner allows V4 chargers to adapt power output, enabling more stations in constrained areas without upgrading infrastructure.

Tesla has officially activated a new Supercharger station in Cloverdale, California, that utilizes a direct-to-grid communication system to manage local electrical demand. The eight-stall facility, located at Penny Faire Plaza, represents the first deployment of the Flex Connect program developed in partnership with Pacific Gas and Electric. This installation allows the charging infrastructure to interact directly with the utility network, preventing local electrical overloads while maintaining service for drivers.

The station features V4 stalls that deliver a peak power output of 500 kW and remain accessible to drivers at all hours. Non-Tesla electric vehicles equipped with NACS adaptors can now use these chargers, broadening the station's utility beyond the brand's own customers. Drivers also have access to on-site amenities including food options and restrooms, enhancing the overall travel experience at this strategic location.

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This technical integration relies on the IEEE 2030.5 communication standard, which allows the charging infrastructure to receive power limit forecasts from the grid. These communications occur over the internet and can provide data up to a day in advance, enabling the site to proactively manage its energy consumption. The system prioritizes grid stability over maximum speed, ensuring that the facility can operate without requiring costly and time-consuming electrical infrastructure upgrades.

The Flex Connect mechanism automatically adjusts power levels based on real-time grid conditions. For example, a site requiring 2 MW of power for DC fast-charging can typically provide that full capacity most of the time. However, when the grid cannot supply sufficient power, the site automatically reduces its capacity to 0.5 MW. This reduction gives the local electrical network time to recover without disrupting the overall service or causing blackouts.

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Without this technology, the site would likely be restricted to a year-round charging limit of just 0.5 MW. The new system ensures that drivers receive full power most of the time, while only experiencing reduced capacity during periods of grid stress. This approach eliminates the need for waiting on electrical upgrades that can take twelve months or longer to complete, significantly accelerating deployment timelines.

Tesla has not confirmed whether drivers will receive notifications when a Supercharger is operating with reduced loads. Drivers should be aware that electricity costs vary based on factors such as the age and size of the battery, the location of the charge, and vehicle conditions. Congestion fees may also apply to the final bill, adding to the total cost of using public charging infrastructure.

To utilize the Flex Connect program, charging sites must meet specific requirements laid out by Pacific Gas and Electric. These facilities must be capable of adjusting their power output dynamically to accommodate local grid conditions. This adaptability is essential for areas that lack the usual infrastructure to support high-capacity chargers, making this technology particularly valuable for smaller communities.

This initiative addresses a major barrier to electric vehicle adoption: the inability of older grids to support new charging sites. Previously, developers had to choose between waiting for grid upgrades or opening sites with permanently reduced power limits. Flex Connect provides a viable alternative for smaller communities that were previously excluded from the charging network expansion.

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Tesla has recently celebrated reaching a milestone of 85,000 Supercharger stalls across more than 9,000 sites globally. The deployment of this grid-friendly technology is expected to facilitate further expansion into regions that were previously incapable of supporting this technology. Regions that were previously incapable of supporting this technology will now be able to handle the increased electrical demand efficiently.

While drivers may face occasional slower charging speeds, the trade-off enables the construction of more stations in areas with constrained electrical infrastructure. The program demonstrates a practical approach to scaling charging networks without overburdening existing power systems. This strategy balances the need for rapid infrastructure growth with the realities of existing power grid limitations.

The deployment in Cloverdale serves as a pilot for broader implementation across areas with similar grid constraints. By proving that high-power charging can coexist with older electrical infrastructure, Tesla is paving the way for more accessible charging options. This development marks a significant step forward in making electric vehicle travel more convenient and reliable for a wider range of drivers.