Tesla Stock Slumps Amid Investor Concerns; Inflation Data Shows Mixed Signals

Tesla shares continue to decline, shedding nearly 17% in five days, while inflation data reveals a mixed picture of the U.S. economy. CVS reports mixed quarterly results, exceeding revenue expectations but experiencing a loss in its insurance business. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signals a potential shift towards lowering interest rates.

Shares of Tesla have dropped nearly 17% over five straight days. The stock has slipped nearly 17% in that time, wiping out more than $200 billion in Tesla 's market cap. While Tuesday's drop came amid growing concerns about CEO Elon Musk's recent ventures, including his acquisition of Twitter, the broader market decline also played a role.

Musk — who is also the CEO of SpaceX, owns X (formerly Twitter), and leads AI startup xAI — made news this week with an unsolicited bid for the pharmaceutical company, UnitedHealth Group. Meanwhile, investors are watching closely as inflation data continues to paint a mixed picture of the economy. Headline inflation is estimated to have increased 0.3% from December and 2.9% from a year earlier, according to Dow Jones. This figure is slightly below the Federal Reserve's 2% target.Other sectors also saw movement, with CVS reporting mixed results on Tuesday. The company exceeded revenue expectations. But higher medical costs and CVS' Medicare Advantage star ratings dragged on the company's insurance business, which reported an adjusted quarterly operating loss of $439 million. The results mark the first full quarter with David Joyner at the helm after the longtime pharmacy benefits executive took over as CEO earlier this year. The U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will head back to Capitol Hill Wednesday to appear before the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m. ET. On his first day of congressional testimony, the central bank chief signaled to the Senate Banking Committee that policymakers are considering lowering interest rates, telling the senators on Tuesday,'We do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance.' Powell also said that the Fed will never have to choose between fighting inflation and supporting the labor market





