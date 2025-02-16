Tesla's aggressive legal tactics in China target customers and media for criticism, resulting in near-total victories and silencing dissent. This has benefited the company financially while raising concerns about consumer rights and fairness in the Chinese legal system.

Elon Musk's Tesla has relentlessly pursued legal action against its own customers and members of the media in China for expressing critical opinions, achieving victory in nearly every case. One striking example is the situation involving Zhang Yazhou, whose father was involved in a Tesla Model 3 crash in February 2021. Zhang was deeply disturbed by the incident, and when she publicly voiced concerns about the car's braking system, Tesla retaliated with a defamation lawsuit.

To her astonishment, Zhang lost the case and was ordered by a Chinese court to pay Tesla over $23,000 in damages and issue a public apology. Zhang's experience is not an isolated occurrence. The Associated Press investigation revealed that over the past four years, Tesla has initiated lawsuits against at least six car owners in China who reported various problems with their vehicles, encompassing malfunctions and accidents allegedly caused by mechanical failures. Furthermore, Tesla has taken legal action against at least six bloggers and two Chinese media outlets for publishing critical content about the company. Remarkably, Tesla emerged victorious in all eleven cases where the AP could confirm the verdicts. This aggressive legal strategy employed by Musk's Tesla in China has effectively silenced critics, brought financial benefits to the company, and minimized its liability.Tesla has enjoyed substantial rewards from Chinese government support, securing unprecedented regulatory concessions, discounted loans, and significant tax incentives. The company has also benefited from predominantly favorable coverage in Chinese media. However, this success story has come at the expense of Chinese consumers. The AP's analysis uncovered that in cases brought by customers against Tesla concerning safety, quality, or contractual disputes, the automaker triumphed in nearly 90 percent of the instances. Some experts find it extraordinary for a foreign company to maintain such a high success rate in Chinese courts. Tesla's business and political triumphs in China are largely attributed to the backing of Li Qiang, the former Shanghai party chief who now serves as China's premier. Under his leadership, Tesla established its first factory outside the U.S. in Shanghai in 2019 and received numerous government perks and allowances





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Technology TESLA CHINA LEGAL ACTION CUSTOMER CRITICISM MEDIA SILENCING CONSUMER RIGHTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla's Aggressive Legal Tactics Target Critics in ChinaTesla, led by Elon Musk, has been accused of using aggressive legal tactics against critics in China. The company has sued car owners, bloggers, and media outlets for raising concerns about safety, quality, and alleged brake failures. Tesla has largely prevailed in these lawsuits, raising questions about its accountability and the influence it wields in China.

Read more »

Tesla's Aggressive Legal Tactics in China Raise ConcernsA review by the Associated Press reveals that Tesla has used aggressive legal tactics in China, suing customers and critics who have raised concerns about the company's vehicles and practices. The company has won all eleven cases for which verdicts are known, raising questions about its accountability and the influence it wields in China.

Read more »

Tesla's Aggressive Legal Tactics in China Silence Critics and Protect ProfitsTesla, under Elon Musk's leadership, has employed an aggressive legal strategy in China, successfully suing disgruntled car owners and critical journalists for defamation. The company has also won a majority of civil cases brought against it by customers, demonstrating its dominance in the Chinese legal system. This strategy, coupled with favorable treatment from the Chinese government, has allowed Tesla to silence dissent and reap significant financial rewards.

Read more »

Tesla's Legal Tactics in China Raise Concerns About Censorship and Abuse of PowerThis article examines Tesla's aggressive legal strategies against Chinese owners and critics who have reported vehicle malfunctions and voiced concerns. It highlights how the company has leveraged its influence in China to silence dissent, win a disproportionate number of lawsuits, and potentially manipulate evidence. The article also raises questions about the role of Chinese authorities in enabling Tesla's actions and the implications for free speech and consumer protection in China.

Read more »

Tesla's Legal Victories in China Raise Concerns About Consumer Rights and Corporate PowerTesla's aggressive legal strategy in China against both customers and media outlets has silenced critics and benefited the company financially, but at the expense of consumer protection. The analysis reveals a disturbing trend of Tesla's dominance in Chinese courts, raising questions about the balance of power between corporations and individuals in the country.

Read more »

Tesla's Legal Victories in China Silence Critics and Raise ConcernsTesla has employed a legal strategy to silence critics in China, winning lawsuits against car owners and media outlets for defamation or publishing critical content. This has effectively shielded the company from public scrutiny and allowed it to benefit from government support and favorable media coverage. However, this approach has also raised concerns about the company's treatment of Chinese consumers and the fairness of legal proceedings in China.

Read more »