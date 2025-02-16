Tesla's Legal Victories in China Silence Critics and Raise Concerns

Tesla has employed a legal strategy to silence critics in China, winning lawsuits against car owners and media outlets for defamation or publishing critical content. This has effectively shielded the company from public scrutiny and allowed it to benefit from government support and favorable media coverage. However, this approach has also raised concerns about the company's treatment of Chinese consumers and the fairness of legal proceedings in China.

Elon Musk's Tesla has faced criticism in China over its handling of customer complaints and alleged safety issues. The company has employed a legal strategy to silence critics, suing both individual car owners and media outlets for defamation or publishing harmful content. Tesla has achieved success in almost every case, winning damages and forcing public apologies from its opponents.

The Associated Press found that Tesla has filed lawsuits against at least six car owners in China over the past four years, alleging defamation after these individuals voiced concerns about car malfunctions or accidents they experienced. Tesla has also taken legal action against at least six bloggers and two Chinese media outlets for publishing critical content about the company. Notably, Tesla prevailed in all eleven cases where the AP could verify the verdicts.This aggressive legal approach has effectively quelled dissent and shielded Tesla from public scrutiny. The company has benefited from substantial government support in China, securing favorable regulatory concessions, discounted loans, and significant tax incentives. Tesla has also enjoyed largely positive coverage in Chinese media. However, this success has come at the expense of Chinese consumers, who face difficulty holding Tesla accountable for safety or quality concerns. Experts find it unusual for a foreign company to enjoy such a high success rate in Chinese courts. Tesla's achievements in China are largely attributed to the support of Li Qiang, the former Shanghai party chief who currently serves as China's premier. Under his leadership, Tesla established its first factory outside the U.S. in Shanghai in 2019 and received numerous government benefits and allowances





